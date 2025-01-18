Victor Wembanyama's Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are much improved from last season, but have hit a rough stretch recently. After losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, the Spurs are 19-21 on the season. San Antonio has now lost two-straight games and six of its last 10.
Led by Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs continue to get incredible production from the second-year star. Averaging 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and a league-leading 4.1 blocks, Wembanyama is unlike any other player in the league.
Finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocks on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wembanyama spoke to reporters after the loss.
“Keep on trying to do the right things on the court,” Wembanyama said when asked about getting out of the Spurs’ skid. “Keep on playing hard, making the efforts... That’s what we gotta do.”
When asked about the Grizzlies' big third quarter run, Wembanyama said, "In my opinion, we didn’t give enough resistance. That’s how I felt in the moment. I will have to watch it again, because there is technical aspects, but it’s also mental."
While they added veteran point guard Chris Paul in the offseason, the Spurs are still a young team that is going to experience growing pains. Going through one of those stretches right now, San Antonio is looking for ways to get back on track.
