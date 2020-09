Carmelo Anthony and Lebron James entered the NBA as rookies back in 2003 heralded as the next possible Magic/Bird type spearheads of the NBA. The two traveled down two different paths in their long careers with James winning three NBA championships and Anthony having a much less successful career as a champion, although he was known as being one of the best scorers ever. As Anthony enters free-agency this summer, I for one feel like a reunion between Lebron James and a revitalized Carmelo Anthony is destined to happen next season.