Western Conference Contender Announces Free Agency Signing of Elite Shooter
In an official announcement on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies shared that the team had re-signed sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard in NBA free agency.
Kennard had a 14.8M team option for next season that the Grizzlies declined, re-signing him to an $11M deal instead. This agreement keeps one of the league’s top shooters in Memphis to help space the floor for Ja Morant.
In their announcement on the deal, the Grizzlies wrote the following:
“The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team re-signed wing Luke Kennard. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kennard (6-5, 206) has appeared in 63 games (25 starts) and has averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.2 minutes while shooting 47.5 percent from the field, 48.3 percent from 3-point range and 90.6 percent from the free throw line since he was acquired by the Grizzlies from the LA Clippers on Feb. 9, 2023.”
Kennard was one of several Grizzlies players last season that dealt with different injuries, but he has been a very impactful player when healthy. The Grizzlies never intended to let him walk in free agency, but wanted him back on a deal that made more financial sense under the league’s new CBA.
Memphis expects to contend in the Western Conference next season if they can stay healthy.
