All Grizzlies

Western Conference Contender Announces Free Agency Signing of Elite Shooter

The Memphis Grizzlies have re-signed a key player in NBA free agency

Joey Linn

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) at midcourt on the Lakers logo in the first quarter during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) at midcourt on the Lakers logo in the first quarter during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In an official announcement on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies shared that the team had re-signed sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard in NBA free agency.

Kennard had a 14.8M team option for next season that the Grizzlies declined, re-signing him to an $11M deal instead. This agreement keeps one of the league’s top shooters in Memphis to help space the floor for Ja Morant.

In their announcement on the deal, the Grizzlies wrote the following:

“The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team re-signed wing Luke Kennard. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kennard (6-5, 206) has appeared in 63 games (25 starts) and has averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.2 minutes while shooting 47.5 percent from the field, 48.3 percent from 3-point range and 90.6 percent from the free throw line since he was acquired by the Grizzlies from the LA Clippers on Feb. 9, 2023.”

Kennard was one of several Grizzlies players last season that dealt with different injuries, but he has been a very impactful player when healthy. The Grizzlies never intended to let him walk in free agency, but wanted him back on a deal that made more financial sense under the league’s new CBA.

Memphis expects to contend in the Western Conference next season if they can stay healthy.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News