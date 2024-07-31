Western Conference Contender Makes $11M NBA Free Agency Move
The Memphis Grizzlies haven't made a plethora of moves this offseason, but the team just reportedly re-signed one of the best roleplayers on the free-agent market.
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies have re-signed free agent Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million contract to stay with the Grizzlies. Last season with the Grizzlies, Luke Kennard averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 45/45/89 shooting from the field.
It's worth noting that Luke Kennard only played 39 games with the Grizzlies last season and only 24 games during the 2022-23 NBA season. Health has been a big issue for Kennard, but he's still arguably the greatest three-point shooter in the NBA.
Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies failed to make the play-in tournament with a regular season record of 27-55. The team suffered more injuries than any other team in the NBA and set a new record for most lineups used throughout the season. While 27 wins seems like a low number, it's actually impressive considering just how battered the Grizzlies were.
As the Grizzlies enter next season with a healthy Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson, and Zach Edey, they're hoping to be a top contender in the Western Conference. Many won't talk about the Grizzlies in the same way they do about the Dallas Mavericks or Oklahoma City Thunder, but Memphis will be a contender.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA