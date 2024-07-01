Western Conference Contender Reportedly Makes Decision on NBA Free Agent
Luke Kennard is one of the best shooters in the NBA that very few people talk about. After a very under-the-radar season with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, the Grizzlies declined Kennard's $14.8 million player option.
Despite declining Kennard's player option, it's been reported by Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports that executives are prepared for Luke Kennard to remain in Memphis for next season. There are no details yet on what that contract is looking like, but Grizzlies fans should expect Luke Kennard to be on their team again for the 2024-25 NBA season. Truthfully, the Grizzlies desperately need his shooting as well.
Last season, Luke Kennard averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 assists on 45/45/89 shooting from the field. Kennard did this on a whopping 6.1 attempts a game. He is a career 44% three-point shooter, averaging around 4.6 threes throughout his entire career.
While Luke Kennard is the elite three-point shooter that the Memphis Grizzlies desperately need, he hasn't been that available for the team - although, no one was last season. In roughly 1.5 seasons, Kennard has only played in a total of 63 games, and last season alone, Kennard only played in 39 games with the Grizzlies.
If the Memphis Grizzlies want to be able to spread the floor and be the championship contender that they're supposed to be, they will need a healthy Luke Kennard on the floor. Hopefully, the entire team can remain healthy as they head into the 2024-25 NBA season with a bang.