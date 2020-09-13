SI.com
AllGrizzlies
HomeNews
Search

What are the Toronto Raptors missing from returning to championship form?

Anthony Sain

The Toronto Raptors were NBA World Champions in 2019-20 but with the free-agent departure of Kawhi Leonard last summer, their lack of a true go-to scorer was exposed in the playoffs this season.  The Raptors lost their series against the Boston Celtics on Friday night in game 7, 92-87.  Aaron Rose of AllRaptors spoke on the future of the Raptors going forward.

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know your opinion on the NBA trying to resume play. Do you think that the “bubble campus idea will work? Do you think it will be safe? Will it be worth the risk? Is it a distraction to the progress that has been made by all of the recent protests? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Follow Our New Social Media Manager and Community Initiative Reporter

Carmen Darden - @charm_carm_GRZ

Follow Our Grizzlies Columnist

Liaudwin Seaberry Jr. - @liaudwin

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: AllGrizzlies or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Bubble Effect: How has the NBA Bubble Campus affected play on the court?

We have seen some remarkable play in the NBA Bubble so far including some fantastic individual performances as well as some thrilling games and series. How much of that has been because of the unique situations that the bubble creates and how much of it is just the result of good play?

Anthony Sain

Houston Rockets' Daneul House is out of the bubble in a peculiar situation

Houston Rockets' forward Danuel House has been suspended from the NBA Bubble Campus due to violation of league policy. House allegedly had a COVID-19 testing employee in his room which violated the rules of the bubble due to the fact that testing employees are not tested for COVID-19.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies hire Sonia Raman as new assistant coach

After the departure of former assistant coach Niele Ivey to her alma mater Notre Dame, the Memphis Grizzlies have found her replacement in former Massachusetts Institute of Technology head coach Sonia Raman. Raman comes to the Grizzlies after 12 years of successfully coaching the women's basketball team including two conference championships and two NCAA tournament appearances for the Engineers.

Anthony Sain

by

canavja

Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors to square off in exciting game seven

After a 125-122 double-overtime victory by the Toronto Raptors in Game 6, the Raptors and the Boston Celtics are set to face-off in a deciding game 7. These two well-coached and disciplined teams have put on an exciting series and Friday's finale looks to keep that same momentum.

Anthony Sain

NBA 2020-21 season will start no sooner than Christmas Day; Draft date updated

According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA informed team owners that the 2020-21 season will start no sooner than Christmas Day of 2020. The NBA draft date will also be moved to November 18, 2020. The NBA's Christmas Day games have always been a major draw for the league and now may be combined with opening day.

Anthony Sain

NBA announces the All-Defensive Teams

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo headlines the 2020 NBA All-Defensive teams. The first team included Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics. The second team included Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverly of the Los Angeles Clippers, Eric Bledsoe, and Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.

Anthony Sain

My Thoughts: Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out with ankle injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out game five of his team's playoff series against the Miami Heat which eventually led to the Milwaukee Bucks losing. With major decisions left to make this offseason, including a potential supermax contract with the Bucks, I shared my thoughts on Antetokounmpo sitting out with the season on the line. INLINE

Anthony Sain

Billy Donovan is out as head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder

In what appears to be a mutual decision between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Head Coach Billy Donovan, the two sides have agreed to part ways with each other. This shocking news comes after Donovan led a surprising Thunder team to the playoffs and an eventual loss to the Houston Rockets in seven games. Information also suggests that the two sides parted ways due to Donovan not wanting to be a part of the Thunder's imminent rebuild.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies wealth of bigs could lead to future issues - Part 2 - Brandon Clarke

The Memphis Grizzlies have a strong three-man core in the frontcourt with Jonas Valanciunas, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Brandon Clarke in their rotation. With three men commanding the minutes for two spots could there be issues coming soon for the Grizzlies? Today I take a look at how Brandon Clarke fits into that equation.

Anthony Sain

Chauncey Billups is on deck to become an NBA head coach

Chauncey Billups was an NBA champion and a phenomenal talent as a player during his 17-year career but now he is preparing himself to be considered for a job as a head coach. Billups has garnered interests from several teams that may be interested in the services of the seven-time all-star.

Anthony Sain