With Ja Morant's Injury, Grizzlies Now Have $478 Million Sitting on Bench
The Memphis Grizzlies' disastrous end to the 2024-2025 season has now snowballed into a devastating injury problem that threatens to derail their 2025-26 campaign before it even begins.
Just days after announcing that key players would miss the season opener, the franchise received even more gut-wrenching news: star point guard Ja Morant sprained his left ankle during Sunday's practice and is now listed as week-to-week.
With Morant now injured, the Grizzlies now collectively have $478 million sitting on the bench. Morant is earning $197 million, Jaren Jackson Jr. is earning $205 million, Zach Edey is earning $26 million, and Brandon Clarke is earning $50 million.
The timing couldn't be worse for Memphis, which bounced back from a disastrous 27-55 campaign in 2023-24 to finish 48-34 last season and secure the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Morant's injury is the latest blow in a series of setbacks that began over the summer and now leaves a team that had a good offseason in disarray as the season gets closer to a return.
What is Going On?
In July, two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent surgery for a turf toe injury sustained during an offseason basketball workout. While he was originally expected to be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year is now projected to return in 4-6 weeks, putting his availability for opening night on October 22 in serious jeopardy.
The injury woes extend beyond the team's stars as well.Rookie center Zach Edey, the ninth overall pick, underwent ankle surgery and could miss the first two months of the season.
Meanwhile, forward Brandon Clarke is recovering from right knee synovitis without a clear return timeline, although it is expected he will miss significant time to open the season.
Can the Grizzlies Hold Up?
In a loaded Western Conference, even staying healthy doesn't guarantee anything.
These absences present a massive battle for a Grizzlies team navigating the brutal Western Conference.
Memphis already faces an uphill battle against powerhouses like Denver, Oklahoma City, both Los Angeles teams, and Houston, but with up-and-coming teams like the Pelicans and Spurs, it could get even more bleak for Memphis.
Without Morant, who has played in only 56% of Memphis' games since the 2021-22 season, and Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies' defensive anchor, the path forward is not ideal.
The franchise that averaged 121.7 points per game last season (second in the NBA) must now prepare to navigate the early weeks of the new season without its primary playmaker and interior defender.
In a conference where every game matters, these injuries could prove catastrophic to Memphis' playoff aspirations even before Halloween arrives.