Yuki Kawamura Reacts to Ja Morant's Instagram Post

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the more impressive teams in the Western Conference this season. Owning a 13-7 record through 20 games, the Grizzlies are fourth in the West despite having star point guard Ja Morant for just 10 games.
One of the 10 games Morant has played came on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. This was another win for Memphis, and Morant finished with a season-high 27 points, adding seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals.
Making an Instagram post on Saturday, Morant shared some photos from this season that included he and several of his Grizzlies teammates.
Several Grizzlies players commented on the post, including Japanese star Yuki Kawamura.
Via Kawamura: “🔐🔥”
Kawamura has 870,000 followers on Instagram. The 5-foot-8 guard is a superstar in Japan and already a fan favorite in the NBA. While he has made just 11 appearances for the Grizzlies, tallying 33 total minutes, Kawamura has received a large ovation from fans anytime he has been in the game.
Turning in some strong performances for the Memphis Hustle of the G League, Kawamura has shown what he is able to do at the professional level.
Fans have loved the Kawamura-Morant duo, as the two point guards have formed a friendship in their first season as teammates. Morant has been one of Kawamura's biggest supporters on and off the court this season.
