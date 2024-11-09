All Grizzlies

Yuki Kawamura's First NBA Basket Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura has officially scored his first NBA bucket

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) calls a play during the second half against the Washington Wizards at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura has become a phenomenon this season, and he's done it all without even scoring a basket - until now. Kawamura is known for his spectacular passing capability, but tonight against the Washington Wizards, he finally scored his first NBA basket.

In the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' blowout against the Wizards, Kawamura hit a flashy stepback three that both entertained the live crowd and went viral online. The clip of his first basket gathered over 5,000 likes and 300,000 views in under one hour. Just before the moment, he also made a behind-the-back pass that went viral.

Kawamura finished the night with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist on 33% shooting from the field. He took three shot attempts, but his lone make was the three-pointer that became his first career basket.

The Memphis Grizzlies absolutely crushed the Washington Wizards on Friday night, leading by as many as 29 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. had his best game of the season, putting up 39 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block on 50/42/86 shooting from the field. The team is still doing it all without Desmond Bane in their lineup, proving just how deep the Grizzlies truly are.

The Grizzlies finished the night with a record of 6-4, good for the seventh seed. Their next opponent is the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

