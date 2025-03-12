All Grizzlies

Yuki Kawamura's Heartfelt Message to Ja Morant's Daughter

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura sends heartfelt message to teammate Ja Morant's daughter

Liam Willerup

Nov 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) and guard Ja Morant (right) look on from the bench during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have formed a strong core around their top players in Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, and Desmond Bane. While they all have produced when on the court, injuries have kept them from playing together much this season. All three have battled their share of injuries, but they've done enough to stay in contention for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Outside of the stars, the Grizzlies have strong depth on their roster with a mix of veterans and players on rookie deals. As for their two-way talent, Japanese-born guard Yuki Kawamura has become a star of his own, especially for his popularity back in Japan. He's also developed a strong relationship with Morant, leading to a special connection in his family.

Morant's daughter was recently seen cheering on Kawamura at his G League game, prompting a response from the Japanese guard on the support.

"I love it," Kawamura said, according to Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian. "She brings the energy every G League game and NBA game. We couldn't win for her tonight. I was disappointed in the result. She's my goat. (Kaari) is my goat."

Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamur
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team Strictly guard Yuki Kawamura (7) of the Memphis Hustle before the G-League-Next Up Game against Team Swish Cultures at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Kawamura and Morant have publicly shared their friendship before, it's clear that theirs transcends basketball, as Morant's family has shown support for him even at his G League games. Kawamura is currently under contract for next season, but he's brought a lot of attention to the team that can't be overlooked.

