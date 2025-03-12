Yuki Kawamura's Heartfelt Message to Ja Morant's Daughter
The Memphis Grizzlies have formed a strong core around their top players in Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, and Desmond Bane. While they all have produced when on the court, injuries have kept them from playing together much this season. All three have battled their share of injuries, but they've done enough to stay in contention for the second seed in the Western Conference.
Outside of the stars, the Grizzlies have strong depth on their roster with a mix of veterans and players on rookie deals. As for their two-way talent, Japanese-born guard Yuki Kawamura has become a star of his own, especially for his popularity back in Japan. He's also developed a strong relationship with Morant, leading to a special connection in his family.
Morant's daughter was recently seen cheering on Kawamura at his G League game, prompting a response from the Japanese guard on the support.
"I love it," Kawamura said, according to Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian. "She brings the energy every G League game and NBA game. We couldn't win for her tonight. I was disappointed in the result. She's my goat. (Kaari) is my goat."
While Kawamura and Morant have publicly shared their friendship before, it's clear that theirs transcends basketball, as Morant's family has shown support for him even at his G League games. Kawamura is currently under contract for next season, but he's brought a lot of attention to the team that can't be overlooked.
