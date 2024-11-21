Yuki Kawamura's Performance in Grizzlies' G League Game Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies took a flyer on Yuki Kawamura in undrafted free agency this offseason, as the 5-foot-8 Japanese point guard quickly became a fan favorite.
Kawamura played in the 2024 Paris Olympics for the Japan National Team, making a name for himself as he averaged 20.3 points and 7.7 assists through three games. Memphis signed the 23-year-old guard to a two-way contract after Kawamura put on a show in the preseason, highlighted by a ten-point, seven-assist outing.
Kawamura has recently spent more time with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. In Wednesday's matchup with the Oscealo Magic, Orlando's affiliate, Kawamura put on a show. In a commanding win, Kawamura dropped an impressive 15 points and 16 assists. The Japanese phenom has gone viral across social media with his absurd G League performance.
Via NBA G League: "Two-Way [Memphis Grizzlies] guard and Japanese star Yuki Kawamura was ELECTRIC for the [Memphis Hustle] on Wednesday afternoon, dropping an eye-popping 16 assists to go along with his 15 points in leading the way to a win at home over the Osceola Magic."
The three-minute-long highlight video from Wednesday's win showcases Kawamura's insane passing ability, as the clip posted by the NBA G League X account has received over 300,000 views and 1,000 reposts.
While Kawamura's height certainly limits him from getting significant opportunities for the Grizzlies, the 5-foot-8 point guard has shown he is more than capable of hanging with the big guys.
