Zach Edey Makes Grizzlies History vs Pistons
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the few teams in the Western Conference right now where every single game matters down the stretch for their playoff seeding. With their possibilities ranging from homecourt advantage to play-in tournament, the Grizzlies knew that their Saturday night contest against the Detroit Pistons was crucial for their positioning.
In a game where neither side was great offensively, the Grizzlies got the best of the Pistons in a 109-103 victory. Led by Desmond Bane's 38 points and seven rebounds, the Grizzlies pushed themselves into the sixth seed pending the Los Angeles Clippers late-night result. However, Bane wasn't the only star for Memphis, as rookie Zach Edey made franchise history on Saturday night.
While he scored just six points, Edey's 21 rebounds broke the franchise rookie record for rebounds in a game, previously set by Bryant Reeves in 1996, who had 18. It's Edey's highest rebounding total since college when he also posted 21 during Purdue's Round of 64 matchup against Grambling State in 2024.
Between his four years in college and almost one season in the NBA, Edey has only surpassed that total once when he had 22 rebounds against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on December 4th, 2022. In terms of the Grizzlies' record for a single game, Lorenzen Wright holds that at 26 rebounds from November 2001.
Closing out his rookie season strong, Edey now boasts an impressive April average of 16.7 rebounds per game across three contests. The Grizzlies are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to face the Charlotte Hornets.
