Zach Edey Makes Honest Victor Wembanyama Statement
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the San Antonio Spurs tonight for the first time this season. The Grizzlies have been making waves so far this season, going 25-15 which has them sitting at the third seed in the Western Conference. One of the players that has helped the Grizzlies get where they are is there rookie center, Zach Edey.
Edey spent four years at Purdue, where he averaged 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. Fans were excited to get his production onto their roster, while some critics claimed his style of play wouldn't fit in the NBA.
Edey has so far proven his critics wrong, averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in the 21.3 minutes he plays on average.
Edey met with Memphis Commercial Appeal's, Damichael Cole, ahead of Wednesday's game and had something to say about San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama.
"He's probably the only other dude in the NBA I can look eye-to-eye with," Edey said. "Definitely looking forward to this one."
Edey also detailed his game plan for guarding Wembanyama, saying, "It's the same way I prepare for every matchup, read the scouting report. Know the gameplan, know what we want to get him to, know what types of shots we want to get him to and actions we want to stay away from. Just try to limit the easy ones and make life difficult for him."
It's clear that Wembanyama is becoming one of the league's premier big men, but Zach Edey is looking to make a case of his own.
