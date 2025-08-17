Zach Edey, NBA Stars See Major Change in 2024 Re-Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft class will make their official debuts in the pros later in October, as fans will have their attention glued to see if their team made the right selection. However, fans will also have to have some patience, as NBA careers aren't determined after the first season.
That doesn't stop fans and media from making predictions or holding a stance, as the 2024 NBA Draft class now heads into its second season. A class that was viewed as one of the least talented in recent memory, it looks as though it may have produced some solid future role players, with some players still having star potential.
Recently, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic took his try at a 2024 NBA Re-Draft, making some changes all across the draft board. Even though the Atlanta Hawks might have a long-term starting forward in Zaccharie Risacher, Vecenie didn't see him as the re-drafted top pick, having that go to Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.
Grizzlies Rookies Rise In Re-Draft
However, the most notable rises were from the Memphis Grizzlies' rookies, as both Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells jumped up the draft boards.
For Edey, it was a small rise, going from the original ninth pick to the eighth pick. A controversial pick at the time by the Grizzlies, the concerns around the two-time National Player of the Year were whether his game would translate to the next level or not.
In his rookie season with the Grizzlies, Edey appeared in 66 games, starting in 55, while averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Edey's play stepped up toward the end of the season, averaging 9.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks during his final eight games of the regular season.
For Memphis' other rookie in Wells, he made a major jump in the re-draft, going from 39th overall to ninth. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the draft, Wells played in 79 games last season and started in 74 of them. With averages of 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and shooting 35.2% from three, Wells finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.
Now heading into the 2025-26 season, the Grizzlies have Edey and Wells as feature parts of their core, and will look for them to take a leap with the absence of Desmond Bane and the increased competition in the Western Conference. However, their careers aren't decided yet, and there's no telling how they could each pan out going forward.
