Zach Edey Reacts to Exciting Memphis Grizzlies Announcement

The Memphis Grizzlies made an exciting announcement on Friday.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey during a press conference at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey during a press conference at FedExForum. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The 2024-25 NBA season should be a fun one for the Memphis Grizzlies. After injuries kept them out of the 2024 playoffs, Memphis expects to be right back in the mix this season behind Ja Morant and an established core of players.

Building on the excitement for this upcoming season, the Grizzlies announced on Friday that they are bringing back some fan favorite jerseys.

Via Grizzlies: “Starting this season, we recognize the 30th Anniversary of the Grizzlies franchise, culminating in 2025/26 when we celebrate the NxtGen 25th Anniversary Season of the franchise in Memphis. The Grizzlies Classic Edition uniform pays tribute to the 30th anniversary season and birthplace of the franchise, Vancouver, Canada. The Vancouver Basketball Partnership officially tipped-off on August 11, 1994.”

Grizzlies rookie and Canada native Zach Edey reacted to this announcement with a simple comment on Instagram.

Via Edey: “🇨🇦”

Cam Spencer, Jaylen Wells, and Zach Edey
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and the team’s 2024 NBA Draft picks Cam Spencer, Jaylen Wells, and Zach Edey. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Excited to see his new organization celebrating their Canadian roots, Edey seems to like the Vancouver Grizzlies Classic Edition jerseys for this upcoming season. The response to these jerseys online has been overwhelmingly positive, which is not always easy for NBA teams to achieve.

Along with an exciting team on the court, Memphis will have some of the NBA’s best jerseys this season. NBA fans have not been overly pleased with some of the leaked city edition jerseys around the league, but these classic Grizzlies threads have received positive reactions.

