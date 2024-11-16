Zach Edey's Blunt Statement After Warriors-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors always seem to have some controversy when they play each other. This was especially prominent during the 2022 NBA season and the Western Conference Semifinals series the two teams played that year.
Former Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks had a foul that injured Warriors guard Gary Payton II in that series, which led to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr saying Brooks “broke the code” with his foul. Bringing that word up after Friday night’s game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins called out the officiating crew for not reviewing a foul Draymond Green committed against Zach Edey.
"I know there's a code in this league, and I don't understand why that doesn't get reviewed," Jenkins said via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "Very disappointing."
Edey made a blunt statement on this play after the game, saying, “It definitely wasn't a basketball play.”
The NBA has since upgraded Green’s foul to a Flagrant 1, writing on X, “Draymond Green’s (GSW) foul against Zach Edey (MEM) at 7:06 of 3rd qtr on 11/15/24 has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after league review."
The NBA upgrading this foul after the game certainly justifies the frustration the Grizzlies had with the officials not reviewing it during the game. Green was ejected in the final minutes after picking up consecutive technical fouls, but the game was already mostly decided at this point.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral