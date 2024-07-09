Zach Edey's Excited Message After First NBA Summer League Game
One of the early stars of the NBA Summer League is none other than the Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey. In his very first game, Edey put up a dominant 14 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 blocks against the Utah Jazz.
After the game, Zach Edey was interviewed by the Memphis Grizzlies about his debut, and the 22-year old revealed his thoughts.
"It's great, just trying to get comfortable, trying to learn the system, trying to learn how to play with everybody, getting comfortable on the NBA floor," Edey said.
Edey is often known for his stoicism, but even he couldn't contain himself after delivering a poster dunk on Jazz center Walker Kessler. Kessler is known for being one of the best defenders and rim protectors in the NBA.
"Just taking the challenge," Edey said. "He's a great player in the NBA, just kinda taking that and making the best out of it. I wanted that one for sure though."
Zach Edey has one goal throughout this NBA Summer League: learning how to play within the Memphis Grizzlies' system. The biggest thing for Edey is making sure that he's comfortable with the Grizzlies once the NBA season starts.
"Just getting more comfortable with the system, learning how the Grizzlies play and that's all Summer League is about, just getting comfortable," Edey said.
