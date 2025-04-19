Zach Edey's Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Mavericks Play-In Game
The Memphis Grizzlies took a flyer on 7-foot-4 phenom Zach Edey with the ninth pick in last summer's draft, and the rookie big man has been incredible. Edey averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game this season, and has stepped up big time in the play-in tournament.
The Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, while Edey dropped 14 points and 17 rebounds. Despite a strong double-double, Edey caught flak from fans and even blamed himself for the loss.
"Zach Edey took the Golden State game very hard. I don't know why he would feel responsible for that game, because he's been amazing," Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo said.
Due to Tuesday's loss, the Grizzlies had to move on to face the Dallas Mavericks in a win-or-go-home matchup on Friday, and the rookie center certainly made up for any fault from Tuesday's loss.
In a win over the Mavericks, Edey had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 7-9 shooting from the field. After the game, Edey reflected on how incredible the atmosphere was for the playoff-esque matchup.
“It was great. My first ‘whoop that trick.’ I like that," Edey said.
The Grizzlies will now face the top team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the first round of the playoffs, and Edey will certainly be a pivotal X-factor for Memphis.
Edey made a statement with back-to-back double-doubles to help get the Grizzlies out of the play-in tournament, and Memphis' playoff atmosphere should certainly help them get some momentum, even against the Thunder.