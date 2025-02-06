Zach Edey's Honest Statement on Return to Toronto
While Zach Edey is a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, his heart and hometown are in Toronto, Canada. Wednesday night may have felt like any other night for the Grizzlies, but for Edey, it was a homecoming.
"It was real cool, real cool," Edey said after the game. "Before tipoff, I looked around, took it all in. Real cool."
Edey brought out numerous members of his friends and family to see his Grizzlies face off against the Raptors. In total, he revealed that he brought just a little under 100 people - a whopping number.
Against the Raptors, Edey put up 13 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks on 100% shooting from the field. It was one of his better performances of the season, and doing it in his hometown made it all the more special.
Growing up, Edey watched Raptors games in the Scotiabank Arena, with his favorite moment being a memory of Kawhi Leonard.
"I was actually at the game where Kawhi hit like 45," Edey said. "That was one of my coolest memories here."
That game was on January 1, 2019, against the Utah Jazz. Now, Edey plays in the same league as Kawhi Leonard, the very same player he watched growing up.
After defeating the Raptors on Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies now have an overall record of 35-16.
Related Articles
Latest Trade Report on All-NBA Defensive Star
NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies vs Rockets
Taylor Jenkins Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies-Rockets