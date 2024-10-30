Zach Edey's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Nets Revealed
For a second straight season, the Memphis Grizzlies have been hit with the injury bug. The team is only on game five of the season, but they have an injury report resembling game number 50. Unfortunately, one of the Grizzlies' most promising stars is listed on the injury report.
On Monday night, the shorthanded Grizzlies lost a heartbreaking game to the Chicago Bulls that looked like Memphis had secured. Instead, Chicago went supernova from three, hitting 25 threes, and overcame a 20-point Grizzlies lead. Unfortunately, it seems like Memphis only became more injured in the loss.
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey has officially been listed on the injury report against the Utah Jazz tonight. Edey has been listed as questionable due to right calf soreness.
In four games so far, Edey has averaged 7.8 points, and 5.0 rebounds on 56/33/25 shooting from the field. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, Edey also has a fouling problem, averaging 3.8 fouls per game.
Aside from Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets, Zach Edey still hasn't had many dominant performances in the NBA. Before the season started, it seemed like there was a good chance that Edey would be clear favorite for the Rookie of the Year award. Fortunately for the big man, there are still over 70 games left in the season.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Brookyn Nets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
