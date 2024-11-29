Zach Edey's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in a game in which the Grizzlies should be able to handle business. Memphis is the hottest team in the Western Conference while the Pelicans are the worst team in the conference.
Memphis is currently on a four-game winning streak against the: Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers, and Detroit Pistons. It's a surprisingly easy streak for Memphis and one where they don't have to face a winning team for five games straight.
The Pelicans are currently on a six-game losing streak against the: Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, and Toronto Raptors. It's been a very rough stretch of games for the shorthanded Pelicans.
The Grizzlies have officially listed Zach Edey on the injury report as out with a left ankle sprain against the Pelicans. Edey has missed the last five games straight for the Grizzlies and has not played since November 17 against the Denver Nuggets. Through 14 games this season, Edey has averaged 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 61/60/67 shooting from the field.
Even without Zach Edey, the Memphis Grizzlies should be able to easily handle the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis will have Ja Morant returning today and will have both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane available.
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 5:00 p.m. EST today.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral