All Grizzlies

Zach Edey's One-Word Reaction to Viral Moment in Grizzlies-Magic

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey made his first NBA three against the Orlando Magic.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) reacts after three-point basket during the first half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) reacts after three-point basket during the first half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have started the NBA season 2-1 through their first three games. Missing the playoffs last season after several key players went down with injuries, Memphis plans to reenter the Western Conference postseason picture.

While the Grizzlies would have liked to be in the playoffs last season, their absence did allow them to draft in the lottery, selecting Purdue center Zach Edey with the ninth overall pick. 

Edey has started all three games for Memphis to begin his NBA career, averaging 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. Foul trouble has been an issue for Edey, as he is averaging 4.7 per game to start his career.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins talks with center Zach Edey (14) during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Not known for his shooting, Edey made just one three in college across four seasons. This came on just two attempts, as Edey does his damage near the basket. Making a three on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, Edey surprised many NBA fans.

Via NBA on ESPN: "7'4 ZACH EDEY HITS HIS FIRST CAREER THREE 🔥"

Reacting to his first NBA three, Edey shared a one-word message on his Instagram story.

“Booooooom,” Edey wrote, resharing the NBA’s post.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey reacts to his first NBA three. / Instagram

This post from the NBA went viral, tallying over one million views on Instagram. Edey has a large fanbase from his time at Purdue, and is looking to win over Grizzlies fans will his play this season.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News