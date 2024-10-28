Zach Edey's One-Word Reaction to Viral Moment in Grizzlies-Magic
The Memphis Grizzlies have started the NBA season 2-1 through their first three games. Missing the playoffs last season after several key players went down with injuries, Memphis plans to reenter the Western Conference postseason picture.
While the Grizzlies would have liked to be in the playoffs last season, their absence did allow them to draft in the lottery, selecting Purdue center Zach Edey with the ninth overall pick.
Edey has started all three games for Memphis to begin his NBA career, averaging 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. Foul trouble has been an issue for Edey, as he is averaging 4.7 per game to start his career.
Not known for his shooting, Edey made just one three in college across four seasons. This came on just two attempts, as Edey does his damage near the basket. Making a three on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, Edey surprised many NBA fans.
Via NBA on ESPN: "7'4 ZACH EDEY HITS HIS FIRST CAREER THREE 🔥"
Reacting to his first NBA three, Edey shared a one-word message on his Instagram story.
“Booooooom,” Edey wrote, resharing the NBA’s post.
This post from the NBA went viral, tallying over one million views on Instagram. Edey has a large fanbase from his time at Purdue, and is looking to win over Grizzlies fans will his play this season.
