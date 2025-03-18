Zach LaVine Reacts to Domantas Sabonis' Injury in Grizzlies-Kings
On Monday night, the Sacramento Kings snapped their four-game losing streak in a much-needed win against the Memphis Grizzlies.
While the Kings got the win that they were desperately looking for, they didn't come out of the game without injury. Zach LaVine rolled his ankle in a dramatic moment, but he ultimately returned.
Unfortunately, Sabonis suffered an ankle injury that kept him from returning to the game. It was a rough moment for the Kings, especially because Sabonis had just returned from a hamstring injury.
After the game LaVine gave his first thoughts on Sabonis' ill-timed injury.
"It sucks," LaVine said. "Obviously, getting hit in the head early on with the stitches, I'm used to seeing him bumped and bruised because he plays so damn hard. "I was the one who made the entry pass to him on the layup where he rolled his ankle."
LaVine admitted he hadn't spoken to Sabonis since suffering the injury, but he knows that the big man can't rush a return.
"I haven't been able to talk to him since we were playing, but Domas wants to be out there as much as anybody," LaVine said. "I know he just came off the hamstring as well. We need to make sure he doesn't rush back and take care of himself, because we're going to need him in the long run."
With only 15 games left in the regular season, the Sacramento Kings unfortunately don't have the luxury of giving Sabonis a plethora of time.
