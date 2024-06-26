2024 NBA Draft: Final Predictions and Thoughts On What The Atlanta Hawks Should Do on Draft Night
Tonight, the Hawks have the first overall pick for the first time since 1975. It's hard to undersell exactly how much this decision affects both the Hawks and the NBA at large. The No. 1 overall pick is almost always a pivot point for franchises - it's incredibly exciting to speculate about what Atlanta could do.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman dropped his final mock draft and mocked the odds-on favorite, Zaccharie Risacher, to be selected by the Hawks at the top of the draft. In our own mock draft, we expressed the belief that the Hawks will select Donovan Clingan. Although there is a lot of momentum behind Risacher, there are still reports that the Hawks are undecided. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last night that the Hawks are still undecided with the first overall pick.
As a fun exercise, what would we do if we were in Landry Field's seat? We are not saying that the team would definitively do this, but given the chance, this is how we would handle the first overall pick.
What Rohan Would Do:
My first preference would be to trade the pick. While I think Risacher would be a useful piece for the Hawks, I just don't think you're maximizing the value of the first overall pick by using it on him. This pick needs to have star upside and it's hard for me to see that with Risacher. Unfortunately, the Hawks seem to have already ruled this out. Wojnarowski reported yesterday that the Hawks have moved on from trade offers for the No. 1 pick.
"This is an organization that, right now, looks very much like they're going to keep that No. 1 pick. They're not engaged with anybody about moving down."
The Spurs are reportedly uninterested in giving up the No. 4 overall pick and the No. 8 pick or the Hawks' 2025 first-rounder. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that they see that package as "too rich".
"I've heard that No. 4 and No. 8 is too rich in their view. What the Hawks really want is to get that 2025 unprotected first-round pick that they gave in the Murray trade back....The 2025 draft is loaded and people are very excited about that group. The Spurs aren't particularly interested in that [surrendering the 2025 first-rounder] either."
In the absence of any good trade options, I think the Hawks should stick and pick Donovan Clingan. He is the only player in the top-five (outside of Stephon Castle) who I view as a fit on the Hawks' roster with star upside. Clingan's defensive tools, passing and ability to fit seamless with Trae Young on offense just make him hard to pass up on.
However, I will say that dropping down to outside of the top five isn't necessarily a bad option. For the right trade-down package, I think any of Stephon Castle, Ron Holland or Devin Carter would fit the Hawks very well. I'm particulary high on Holland and Castle. Holland is a freak athlete who easily gets into the paint, moves incredibly quickly and has a real handle. The G League Ignite forward's shooting touch is a real concern, but he did shoot 74% from the free-throw line. I think betting on him to develop a shot is a good gamble and it's one Atlanta should consider taking.
Castle's upside is in his defense. He's 6'6 with a 6'9 wingspan as a guard, which gives him great defensive tools that he uses to guard across positions and contest shots at the rim. He shows passing vision too, meaning that he has the upside to be a fantastic connective piece for any offensive or defensive infrastructure. His shot needs work, but he's a good free throw shooter and has touch on his layups/floaters.
What Jackson Would Do
First of all, I think all signs point to the Hawks selecting Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick and that is what I think is going to happen. That is not what I would do however.
While I think Risacher is a solid player, I don't think he has a lot of upside and he will never be more than your 4th or 5th best player. He does not have a standout skill as a trademark, though his shooting numbers could continue to improve. He is a good, but not elite defender. He did not show a lot of playmaking upside with the ball in his hands. All of that makes me shy away from taking him No. 1, though it seems like that is what is going to happen.
I would take Alex Sarr here and hope things smooth over. Sarr has been the No. 1 player on my board for the entire process, though I don't think he is the type of star level prospect some make him out to be. He has elite potential as a defender and shot blocker, with really good athleticism and I think he has a chance to be a high level player on that end. His offense needs a lot of work, but there is a chance he can develop a three-point shot and become more of an offensive threat.
I would also prefer Clingan to Risacher. While Clingan is not perfect, I think that he has an elite skill in his interior defense and shot blocking ability that would serve the Hawks well.
If a trade down presents itself, the Hawks should also consider that. If they stay, I would just take Sarr or Clingan. I believe that Risacher will be the pick however.