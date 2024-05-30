2024 NBA Draft: New Bold Prediction Revealed For Atlanta And the No. 1 Overall Pick
What are the Atlanta Hawks going to do with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft? For teams that are picking in the lottery, that is the question that is waiting to be answered. Ever since the Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery in shocking fashion, there has been rampant speculation about what Atlanta is going to do with the No. 1 pick when they are on the clock on June 26th.
Most mock drafts since the Hawks won the lottery have seen Atlanta take Alex Sarr, the 7'1 220 LBS forward/center from France. Sarr fits a huge need for the Hawks, as he is projected to be an excellent defender with length and athleticism, though his offensive game needs to come along.
What if the Hawks don't select Sarr though? The Hawks have shown interest in other prospects, including Zaccharie Risacher and Donovan Clingan and Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey had a new prediction today that has the Hawks passing on Sarr in the upcoming draft:
"Weak draft classes have a tendency to bring surprises. Way back in 2013, the Cleveland Cavaliers certainly brought one when they chose Anthony Bennett with the first overall pick.
So, while most mock drafts around the internet currently have big man Alexandre Sarr's name being called first, consider this a bet that anyone else from the field receives that honor on draft night.
That feels especially safe when considering the Hawks have the top pick. Veteran Clint Capela certainly isn't the kind of young talent who should prevent a team from taking a big, but 23-year-old Onyeka Okongwu might be.
Weak classes also make it easier for teams to draft for need. If there isn't a sure-fire, can't-miss prospect at the top of the board, you might as well take the talent who best fits the rotation. And again, that's especially true with Atlanta, which was competitive last season and had to jump nine spots to get the top pick.
If the Hawks have either of Murray or Young, Okongwu, Bogdan Bogdanović and Johnson, another wing—such as Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman's top prospect, Zaccharie Risacher—makes more sense."
There has been plenty of speculation about the Hawks and Risacher since the Hawks won the Lottery.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Risacher is firmly in the mix to go No. 1:
"Risacher's Bourg team advanced to the French playoff semifinals, where they'll face No. 1 seed Monaco, a top-level Euroleague team that should provide a staunch challenge. Risacher had a career-best 28-point outing in Game 2 of the quarterfinals, putting his talent as a dynamic 6-10 shot-maker and versatile defender with an elite feel for the game on full display.
Risacher is in a group of prospects firmly in the mix for the Atlanta Hawks at No. 1, sources say, and likely won't have to wait long to hear his name called as he's in consideration for every team picking in the top 5. Risacher is slated to attend the NBA Global Camp in Treviso, Italy starting June 4 where he'll go through combine-style testing, drills, interviews and medical examinations; though that might not materialize if Bourg advances to the finals. Risacher is expected to be selective with his pre-draft visits among NBA suitors once he finally does make his way to the States."
Over the past two weeks or so, it seems that Risacher has gained some momentum for the No. 1 pick and NBA insider Marc Stein reported Atlanta is "increasingly expected to be choosing between Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher" For the Top Pick.
Givony also wrote that Clingan "Has Fans among the Hawks' constituency at No. 1":
"Clingan has momentum going into June, as he made a strong impression in the drills portion of the combine, private interviews and his pro day, where he dropped intriguing glimpses of perimeter shooting that many scouts feel will be part of his game in the not-too-distant future. His measurements -- 7-3 in shoes, 282 pounds with a 7-7 wingspan and outrageous 9-7 standing reach are elite (as we already knew).
The draft lottery did not do him too many favors, though, slating teams with entrenched starters at the center position at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, which might drop him a little further than his big-board ranking indicates. It would not be surprising to see teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers or the Memphis Grizzlies try to move up on draft night to snag their starting center of the future. There is some chatter, however, that Clingan has fans among the Hawks' constituency at No. 1, meaning there's a lot left to be played out between now and June 26"
Clingan is seen as one of the best prospects in the draft, but the lottery may not have shaken out in his favor. The teams that could really use a player like him fell in the lottery and while it is still possible he could go as high as No. 1, he could also fall out of the top five.
Risacher might not have the higher ceiling of the three prospects, but I do think that his skillset would mesh nicely with Trae Young and Jalen Johnson. His potential two-way ability on both ends is what the Hawks need, though he does not have the defensive ceiling of either Sarr or Clingan. Risacher has had nice offensive performances this season, but has not always had consistency on that end of the floor. He averaged 10.9 PPG this season on 38.9% three-point shooting.
Here is the scouting report on Risacher from the Ringer's Kevin O'Connor:
- Rapidly developing into a knockdown shooter. This season he’s making over 47.1 percent of 3s. Is this an outlier year or a sign of development? Over competitions from 2022 to 2023, he made 34.3 percent of 3s and 65.2 percent of free throws. He certainly looks the part with a diverse shooting skill set: backpedaling into 3s, getting his feet set off screens, or sprinting to the wing in transition.
- Solid ball handler for his size, capable of bringing the ball up the floor off of defensive rebounds and steals. In the half court, he’s more of a slasher who can attack closeouts. He rarely ever gets chances to generate offense for himself.
- Quick decision-maker as a passer. If his handle continues to develop, he could provide great value with his facilitation, but at a baseline he could serve as a connective piece.
- Long-armed defender with the tools to be a valuable asset since he moves laterally like a wing. He’s also an aware help defender with a knack for altering shots.
MINUSES
- Struggles to score at the rim in the half court, making only 37.9 percent of those attempts in 2022 and 2023 competitions. This season, he’s making only 51.3 percent. He just doesn’t get a ton of lift at the basket, and he lacks burst off the dribble.
- As noted above, he’ll need to prove his improved shooting numbers are for real. He’s still making only 72.6 percent of his free throws.