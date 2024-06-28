WATCH: Zaccharie Risacher Introduced By The Atlanta Hawks For The First Time
It was a big day for the Atlanta Hawks franchise.
After selecting French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft, Risacher was officially introduced to the city of Atlanta today in his introductory press conference. Second-round pick Nikola Djurisic was also introduced today and the newest members of the Atlanta Hawks took the stage and met the media for the first time.
Risacher talked about when he found out he was going to be the No. 1 pick on Wednesday night, who his favorite NBA players are, and much more.
When Hawks general manager Landry Fields met with the media after the first round of the draft concluded, he pointed out that Risacher's versatility on the defensive end and his ability to shoot were huge factors in the Hawks liking him as a prospect:
"Well, you start by what you see and that is he is 6'10 and got the ability to play on both sides of the ball, has the ability to defend, a versatile defender, a really good shooter, and a high IQ type of player. You know, the amount of development that he has had up until this point is fantastic, he is still only 19, he will be 19 all of next year and I have consistently said all of the important qualities for us in the past, about those types of players and who we want in the building at the end of the day and he possesses a significant amount of those"
Risacher is a 6'8, 204 LBS wing player who fills a big need for Atlanta. He has two-way versatility and performed well in his league playoffs since the lottery. He is a plug-and-play type of forward that would fit on the Hawks as either their starting 2 or 3.