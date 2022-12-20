Summary

The Atlanta Hawks have battled drama, injuries, and inconsistent play this season. However, Atlanta's ability to snap opponents' win streaks at home is unmatched. Milwaukee, New Orleans, Sacramento, and after tonight, the Orlando Magic have all suffered the same fate in State Farm Arena.

Although Atlanta was without Clint Capela, both Dejounte Murray and John Collins returned to action tonight after missing time with ankle injuries. Murray struggled with his shot but came in clutch at the end of the game.

Atlanta took a 68-65 lead into halftime before expanding their lead to 13 points in the fourth quarter. However, Orlando stormed back to take a one-point lead with three seconds left.

Coming out of a timeout, Murray separated from his defender and was able to get a good look at the basket. The shot was not close, but a late foul call bailed out Atlanta. Murray knocked down both free throws and clinched the game 126-125.

Trae Young led Atlanta with an efficient 37 points and 13 assists. Slowly but surely, Young is working his way out of the slump. Atlanta shot 51.1% from the field and 37.%% from deep.

While Orlando's winning streak comes to an end, there is no denying the young team's bright future. On the other hand, Atlanta got "lucky," in the words of McMillan, and must continue improving to meet the team's lofty goals.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 37 PTS, 13 AST

AJ Griffin - 19 PTS, 7 REB

Dejounte Murray - 17 PTS, 5 REB

Magic Leaders

Markelle Fultz - 24 PTS, 9 AST

Franz Wagner - 19 PTS, 7 REB

Paolo Banchero - 18 PTS, 7 REB