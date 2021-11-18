Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks Host Fourth Annual Pride Night
    Atlanta Hawks Host Fourth Annual Pride Night

    Rapper and Influencer Saucy Santana To Perform In-Game.
    Atlanta Hawks

    Rapper and Influencer Saucy Santana To Perform In-Game.

    On Saturday, November 20, the Atlanta Hawks will host their fourth annual ‘Pride Night’ at the game against Charlotte. The night will be focused on the theme ‘Allyship Teaches Love’, which spells out A-T-L, and will feature a special rainbow lighting of the iconic ‘ATLANTA’ letters to a halftime performance from Lips Drag Queen Show.

    The celebration continues with a special in-game performance from rapper and influencer Saucy Santana, known for his two hit songs ‘Walk’ and ‘Here We Go.’

    “We are committed to championing diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels and creating a memorable experience where everyone is welcome at each game, but especially during our annual PRIDE Night,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “This year’s Pride Night amplifies the importance of allyship, and we want the Atlanta community to know that we are allies to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

    In 2015, the Hawks were the first professional sports team in Atlanta to enter a float in Atlanta’s annual Pride Parade, having marched and participated in the festivities since 2015. Although the festivities this year were canceled due to the pandemic, the Hawks continue to extend support to the LGBTQ+ community beyond Pride Night by highlighting community, equality, and economic advancements efforts through supporting the Human Right Campaign, OUT Georgia Business Alliance and Lost-N-Found Youth.

