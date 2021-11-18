Hawks Host Fourth Annual Pride Night

On Saturday, November 20, the Atlanta Hawks will host their fourth annual ‘Pride Night’ at the game against Charlotte. The night will be focused on the theme ‘Allyship Teaches Love’, which spells out A-T-L, and will feature a special rainbow lighting of the iconic ‘ATLANTA’ letters to a halftime performance from Lips Drag Queen Show.

The celebration continues with a special in-game performance from rapper and influencer Saucy Santana, known for his two hit songs ‘Walk’ and ‘Here We Go.’

“We are committed to championing diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels and creating a memorable experience where everyone is welcome at each game, but especially during our annual PRIDE Night,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “This year’s Pride Night amplifies the importance of allyship, and we want the Atlanta community to know that we are allies to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

In 2015, the Hawks were the first professional sports team in Atlanta to enter a float in Atlanta’s annual Pride Parade, having marched and participated in the festivities since 2015. Although the festivities this year were canceled due to the pandemic, the Hawks continue to extend support to the LGBTQ+ community beyond Pride Night by highlighting community, equality, and economic advancements efforts through supporting the Human Right Campaign, OUT Georgia Business Alliance and Lost-N-Found Youth.

Recommended For You

Trae Young, NBA Players Get Win in Julius Jones Case

Hawks, State Farm Arena Moving Towards Zero-Waste

John Collins Giving Back to Local Veterans

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!