Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 2

Atlanta Hawks Offseason Power Rankings: Week Two

We have a big shakeup in this week's rankings.

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Sunday marked the beginning of our off-season power rankings. Intense debate soon followed the release of the results, which will make this week's shakeup even more controversial. It's Memorial Day weekend which means these players are about to turn up another level. Let's not waste any more time and dive into the rankings.

Receiving Votes. De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter attends art exhibit.

Never in our two-week history of summer power rankings has a player dropped all the way from the top spot to out of the rankings entirely. But that just speaks to the level of competition. It looks like De'Andre Hunter is taking in an art exhibit with the family which earns points for being a) family-friendly b) educational c) artistic. Still a vibe.

10. Onyeka Okongwu

Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) attempts a basket during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.

Onyeka Okongwu squeezes into this week's rankings after purchasing a new whip. While this picture does give Michael Scott shaking hands with Ed Truck-meme vibes, it's still an exquisite moment. 

9. Kevin Knox

Kevin Knox attends boxing match at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Another big drop in the rankings with Kevin Knox. However, Knox did have good seats for the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at Barclay's Center last night which is more than respectable. 

8. Lou Williams

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) gestures as he returns to the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Lou Williams holds steady at the 8-spot this week. The 35-year-old has been preparing all week for one of his legendary parties which is scheduled for today. You know he's about to soar in next week's rankings.

7. Sharife Cooper

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Holding strong is Sharife Cooper. First, he had a television interview with Maria Martin of 11Alive News where he earned a shoutout from Trae Young. Now, he's back in the lab. Solid work from the rising sophomore.

6. John Collins

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.

It appears that John Collins is still living his best life in Southern California. Last week he was shopping, now he's hanging with friends at comedy shows. Look at his face, the man is undaunted by your silly trade rumors. Vibes on deckington.

5. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after getting called for a foul during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Just like last week, I'm keeping Bogdan Bogdanovic one spot ahead of John Collins. They both are chilling in the Los Angeles area. Bogdanovic has been live-tweeting sporting events. 'Bogi' shared a picture to his Instagram story of him posted up in a legit luxurious spot. However, I have a strong no-feet policy on this page so that picture will not be included.

4. Danilo Gallinari

Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Solomon Hill understood the level of clout Danilo Gallinari has in Italy when he vacationed there last summer. I'm not as adept at understanding these things as Hill, but now I get it. 'Gallo' really is HIM in Italy.

3. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to corner around Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center.

In my best Will Smith voice, "KEEP. MY. VETERAN'S. NAME. OUT. YOUR. MOUTH." Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot went from unranked to the third in just one week. 'TLC' is riding jet skis in Corto, Maltese with his girl and dog. The vibes are impeccable. 

2. Clint Capela

Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounds per game from November 16 to December 16, 2021.

Everyone was flooding my mentions this week when Clint Capela continued his rampage of lavish pictures on social media. He was in Santorini, Greece yesterday, and Paris, France, this morning. Plus, the new braids are a nice look. For that reason, Capela elevates all the way to second in this week's power rankings.

1. Trae Young

Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts before being interviewed after the Hawks defeated the Miami Heat in game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

There was never any doubt about who would win this week's power rankings. Trae Young was named to All-NBA Third Team, which netted him an extra $35 million on his contract. That's Trae 'Supermax' Young to you now. 

Young also echoed Steve Kerr's message on gun safety and had New Yorkers chanting about him again. Even better, he posted a series of pictures on his Instagram that looked like a promotional poster for Season 3 of Entourage. If there's room in his squad, I can be Turtle.

Unranked: Kevin Huerter, Jalen Johnson, Gorgui Dieng, and Skylar Mays. We will be back next Sunday with updated power rankings. Until then, take it easy and stay locked into AllHawks.com.

