Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 2

Atlanta Hawks Offseason Power Rankings: Week Two
Last Sunday marked the beginning of our off-season power rankings. Intense debate soon followed the release of the results, which will make this week's shakeup even more controversial. It's Memorial Day weekend which means these players are about to turn up another level. Let's not waste any more time and dive into the rankings.
Receiving Votes. De'Andre Hunter
Never in our two-week history of summer power rankings has a player dropped all the way from the top spot to out of the rankings entirely. But that just speaks to the level of competition. It looks like De'Andre Hunter is taking in an art exhibit with the family which earns points for being a) family-friendly b) educational c) artistic. Still a vibe.
10. Onyeka Okongwu
Onyeka Okongwu squeezes into this week's rankings after purchasing a new whip. While this picture does give Michael Scott shaking hands with Ed Truck-meme vibes, it's still an exquisite moment.
9. Kevin Knox
Another big drop in the rankings with Kevin Knox. However, Knox did have good seats for the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at Barclay's Center last night which is more than respectable.
8. Lou Williams
Lou Williams holds steady at the 8-spot this week. The 35-year-old has been preparing all week for one of his legendary parties which is scheduled for today. You know he's about to soar in next week's rankings.
7. Sharife Cooper
Holding strong is Sharife Cooper. First, he had a television interview with Maria Martin of 11Alive News where he earned a shoutout from Trae Young. Now, he's back in the lab. Solid work from the rising sophomore.
6. John Collins
It appears that John Collins is still living his best life in Southern California. Last week he was shopping, now he's hanging with friends at comedy shows. Look at his face, the man is undaunted by your silly trade rumors. Vibes on deckington.
5. Bogdan Bogdanovic
Just like last week, I'm keeping Bogdan Bogdanovic one spot ahead of John Collins. They both are chilling in the Los Angeles area. Bogdanovic has been live-tweeting sporting events. 'Bogi' shared a picture to his Instagram story of him posted up in a legit luxurious spot. However, I have a strong no-feet policy on this page so that picture will not be included.
4. Danilo Gallinari
Solomon Hill understood the level of clout Danilo Gallinari has in Italy when he vacationed there last summer. I'm not as adept at understanding these things as Hill, but now I get it. 'Gallo' really is HIM in Italy.
3. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
In my best Will Smith voice, "KEEP. MY. VETERAN'S. NAME. OUT. YOUR. MOUTH." Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot went from unranked to the third in just one week. 'TLC' is riding jet skis in Corto, Maltese with his girl and dog. The vibes are impeccable.
2. Clint Capela
Everyone was flooding my mentions this week when Clint Capela continued his rampage of lavish pictures on social media. He was in Santorini, Greece yesterday, and Paris, France, this morning. Plus, the new braids are a nice look. For that reason, Capela elevates all the way to second in this week's power rankings.
1. Trae Young
There was never any doubt about who would win this week's power rankings. Trae Young was named to All-NBA Third Team, which netted him an extra $35 million on his contract. That's Trae 'Supermax' Young to you now.
Young also echoed Steve Kerr's message on gun safety and had New Yorkers chanting about him again. Even better, he posted a series of pictures on his Instagram that looked like a promotional poster for Season 3 of Entourage. If there's room in his squad, I can be Turtle.
Unranked: Kevin Huerter, Jalen Johnson, Gorgui Dieng, and Skylar Mays. We will be back next Sunday with updated power rankings. Until then, take it easy and stay locked into AllHawks.com.
