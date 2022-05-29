Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 2

There was never any doubt about who would win this week's power rankings. Trae Young was named to All-NBA Third Team, which netted him an extra $35 million on his contract. That's Trae 'Supermax' Young to you now.

Young also echoed Steve Kerr's message on gun safety and had New Yorkers chanting about him again. Even better, he posted a series of pictures on his Instagram that looked like a promotional poster for Season 3 of Entourage. If there's room in his squad, I can be Turtle.