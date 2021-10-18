Hawks Players Attend NLCS Game 2 in Atlanta

As the Hawks prepare for the regular season, the team continues to build chemistry off the court. On Friday night, several players celebrated Lou Williams' 35th birthday in style. Then, on Sunday night, an even larger group supported the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series.

Below you can see a picture posted online of Trae Young, John Collins, Oyeka Okongwu, Kevin Huerter, and Delon Wright. It's worth mentioning that Wright is wearing blue as he is a loyal Dodgers fan.

It's always cool to see how these guys are friends outside of work and make time to hang out with one another. The team has a busy week coming up as they tip off the season against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. Not to mention, Kevin Huerter has until 6:00 pm on Monday night to reach a deal on a contract extension. Otherwise, he will be a restricted free agent next summer.

It's also worth noting that Coach Nate McMillan attended Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night. There is no doubt that the bond between the Hawks and Braves organizations is stronger than ever.

We are closing in on the start of the regular season, so stay tuned to AllHawks.com as we continue to keep you updated on all things Atlanta Hawks.

