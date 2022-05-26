Los Angeles Sparks Star Wears Trae Young's Adidas Shoes

Skip to main content
Chiney Ogwumike Wears Adidas Trae Young 1

This takes the shoe to another level.

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

If you read this site regularly, you know how strongly I feel about the Adidas Trae Young 1. The first signature shoe for the Atlanta Hawks point guard has become a best-seller thanks to its cutting-edge technology and fire colorways. But thanks to a new development, the shoe is going up another level in my book.

As you can see in the Instagram post above, Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks debuted a PE (player exclusive) colorway the other night. The one-of-one shoes are gold with pink accents, and her name 'Chiney' is printed over the toebox. The outsoles are icy white, of course.

Just a few days ago, I ranked the top 25 colorways of the Adidas Trae Young 1. Now I might have to go back and re-do the list because these kicks go way too hard. But it's only right that Ogwumike gets a pair of shoes as powerful as her game. The 2014 Rookie of the Year, 2x All-Star, and ESPN basketball analyst is quickly becoming a household name.

Ogwumike is an Adidas athlete and the three stripes are a family. She posted a picture of the shoes on her Instagram story, and Young quickly reposted it on his Instagram story. Hopefully, this is just one pair of many more to come. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

