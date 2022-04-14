Jay-Z, Quavo, Other Celebrities Attend Hawks Game

Every Celebrity Who Attended Atlanta Hawks Play-In Game
As I've written many times before, no NBA team has a stronger fanbase than the Atlanta Hawks. Last night we saw some of the familiar faces, as well as some more A-list celebrities.
Stars at Hawks Game
Jay-Z
Jay-Z is more than a rapper. His resume is too long to rattle off everything, so I'll just say he's not a businessman, he's a business, man. 'HOV' gave up his stake in the Brooklyn Nets to launch Roc Nation Sports and is actively taking over the sports world.
Quavo
There is no bigger celebrity superfan for the Hawks than Migos' frontman Quavo. Just a few weeks ago, they celebrated his birthday for a good cause. Let's hope the Hawks win on Friday night against the Cavaliers, so Quavo gets to enjoy more home games this season.
Nelly
I knew it felt hot in here last night. The St. Louis rapper's music defined a generation and is a legitimate legend. It's so dope to see Nelly attending a Hawks game. Let's hope we see more of him in Atlanta in the future.
Swizz Beatz
Swizz Beatz was not to be outdone by all of the other celebrities in town. As you can see in the picture tweeted below, Swizz was sitting next to Nelly for the Play-In Game. We love to see it.
