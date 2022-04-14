Jay-Z, Quavo, Other Celebrities Attend Hawks Game

Skip to main content
Every Celebrity Who Attended Atlanta Hawks Play-In Game

HOV was in the house.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As I've written many times before, no NBA team has a stronger fanbase than the Atlanta Hawks. Last night we saw some of the familiar faces, as well as some more A-list celebrities. 

Stars at Hawks Game

Jay-Z

Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American recording artist Jay-Z watches the game during the first half between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center.

Jay-Z is more than a rapper. His resume is too long to rattle off everything, so I'll just say he's not a businessman, he's a business, man. 'HOV' gave up his stake in the Brooklyn Nets to launch Roc Nation Sports and is actively taking over the sports world.

Quavo

Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

There is no bigger celebrity superfan for the Hawks than Migos' frontman Quavo. Just a few weeks ago, they celebrated his birthday for a good cause. Let's hope the Hawks win on Friday night against the Cavaliers, so Quavo gets to enjoy more home games this season.

Nelly

Nelly arrives for the CMT Music Awards at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 11, 2022. Cmt Red Carpet 158

I knew it felt hot in here last night. The St. Louis rapper's music defined a generation and is a legitimate legend. It's so dope to see Nelly attending a Hawks game. Let's hope we see more of him in Atlanta in the future.

Swizz Beatz

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Eve (L) and Swizz Beatz introduce a performance by Travis Scott during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Swizz Beatz was not to be outdone by all of the other celebrities in town. As you can see in the picture tweeted below, Swizz was sitting next to Nelly for the Play-In Game. We love to see it.

