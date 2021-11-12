Gunna Performing at Hawks Game on November 17

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Gunna Performing During Halftime of Hawks, Celtics Game
    Publish date:

    Gunna Performing During Halftime of Hawks, Celtics Game

    The rap icon is performing for his hometown team.
    Author:

    Atlanta Hawks

    The rap icon is performing for his hometown team.

    Yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks announced their first in-game concert for the 2021-22 season, which is set to take place at halftime of the team’s Nov. 17 game presented by Planet Fitness. Atlanta’s own GRAMMY Award®-nominated, multi-platinum selling rapper Gunna will perform during Wednesday’s contest against Boston.

    “I’m excited to perform on the court of my home team,” said Gunna. “Having the chance to also give back to the community through this performance means so much to me. Forever I Love Atlanta. Go Hawks!”

    As part of this special performance, Gunna is set to bring guests to the game as part of community outreach. In addition, he has teamed up with Hawks to create one limited-edition, co-branded shirt, available in the Hawks Shop available for purchase exclusively at the Hawks Shop. 

    Additionally, the Hawks have teamed up with the YSL Records rapper to donate shirts to the Gunna Drip Closet. Gunna Drip Closet, which launched earlier this year, features vegan options, shelf-stable foods, frozen meals, fresh produce, snacks, toiletries, shoes, and clothing. Students at Ronald E. McNair Middle School (Atlanta, Ga.) have daily access to these items, free of charge, and the ability to take them home to their families.

    Gunna, a College Park, Georgia-based artist, and executive, became interested in music and rapping as a hobby in his early teens. Gunna hit the Billboard 200 for the first time with his first arrival of 2018, Drip Season 3, featuring guest appearances from Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, and Metro Boomin. Within ten months, the rapper returned beside Lil Baby with DRIP HARDER, which went to #4, highlighted by “Drip Too Hard”, his first platinum-certified record. Gunna’s sophomore album, WUNNA, arrived in May 2020. Previewed by woozy trap singles “Skybox” and “Wunna”, the project featured collaborations with Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, and Young Thug, among others, and entered the Billboard 200 at #1.

    No image description

    In the past, the Hawks have teamed up with a variety of award-winning chart-topping artists across hip-hop, R&B, and gospel for special in-game performances. Past performances have included 2 Chainz, Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lecrae, and Koryn Hawthorne.

    Limited tickets remain for this game presented by Planet Fitness on Wednesday, November 17 at Hawks.com. To purchase a limited-edition bundle that includes a ticket, a Hawks x Gunna co-branded t-shirt, and a $10 food and beverage credit, visit Hawks.com/Gunna.

    Migos' Quavo Shares Stories about Trae Young, Lou Williams

    Hawks Players Attend Lou Williams Birthday Party

    Trae Young Responds to Cam Reddish Photoshop

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Gunna will perform at Atlanta Hawks game on November 17, 2021.
    Culture

    Gunna Performing at Hawks Game on November 17

    16 seconds ago
    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

    1 hour ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shows emotion on the court against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.
    Culture

    John Collins Hosting 800 Local Veterans at 20 Hawks Games

    19 hours ago
    The Atlanta Hawks have struggled to a 4-8 start to the 2021-22 NBA season.
    News

    Debunking Five Atlanta Hawks Myths

    21 hours ago
    Foot Locker is celebrating the launch of adidas x Trae Young 1 “Peachtree”.
    News

    Foot Locker Hosting Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree' Event

    Nov 10, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) react to call during the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
    News

    Jazz Sweep Season Series Against Hawks With 110-98 Win

    Nov 9, 2021
    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Jazz vs. Hawks: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 9, 2021
    Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Cheat Sheet

    Nov 9, 2021