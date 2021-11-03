Atlanta Hawks Congratulate Braves On World Series Victory

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Hawks Players Celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series Victory
    Hawks Players Celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series Victory

    The Hawks are ecstatic about the Braves championship.
    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    All of Atlanta is popping bottles as their sports 'curse' has been broken. Last night, the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. The celebrations immediately commenced. Check out how the Hawks joined in on the good time.

    Hawks Organization

    The Hawks social media team remains undefeated. Not just because of their top-tier graphics and incredible engagement, but because they remain true to Atlanta.

    Trae Young

    The face of the Hawks, Trae Young, has been a vocal supporter of the Braves. Every chance he gets he champions the city and its causes. Here is what 'Ice Trae' tweeted following the game.

    No image description

    Kevin Huerter

    'Red Velvet' might have grown up as a Yankees fan, but he is an Atlantan for life. Kevin Huerter attended multiple playoffs games with his teammates.

    Bob Rathbun

    Legendary Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun is a busy man. When he's not giving his broadcasting partner Dominique Wilkins a tough time, he's using his platform to shine a light on all the great things happening in Atlanta.

    Steve Holman

    The voice of the Hawks on radio, Steve Holman always celebrates the City of Atlanta. Fans love him not just because he's a talented announcer, but because he's such a good person.

    Sharife Cooper, Skylar Mays, Clint Capela

    A few players used their Instagram stories to repost messages congratulating the Braves. We won't give the Los Angeles guys (Solomon Hill, Delon Wright, Onyeka Okongwu) a hard time about the Dodgers since they have been such good sports about the NLCS.

    Cam Reddish Is Hawks Failsafe

    Hawks, Wizards Break Free Throw Record

    Hawks Unveil New Uniforms, Court

