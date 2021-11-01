Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Hawks Players Support Atlanta Braves at World Series
    Publish date:

    Hawks Players Support Atlanta Braves at World Series

    The Atlanta Hawks showed up for Game 5 of the World Series.
    Author:

    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    It's no surprise that the hottest ticket in Atlanta last night was for Game 5 of the World Series. So naturally, the Atlanta Hawks players had to show up and support the Braves as they attempted to win it all against the Houston Astros. Although the result was not what Atlantans had hoped for, it was great to see the Hawks showing love to the Braves. Check out the pictures from the players below.

    Lou Williams

    Of course, the Atlanta native wasn't going to miss such an important moment. Shoutout to the underground goat for always remaining true to Atlanta.

    Trae Young (and 2 Chainz)

    Since being drafted by the Hawks, Young has become an unofficial ambassador of Atlanta. Here is he with College Park Skyhawks owner and legendary rapper 2 Chainz.

    No image description

    Kevin Huerter, Delon Wright

    Somehow, 'Red Velvet' and veteran Delon Wright were able to attend the game and avoid being seen too much. However, they did post stories to their official Instagram accounts. Here is a picture from them attending the NLCS two weeks ago.

