Kevin Huerter Shares Steve Kerr & LeBron James Posts

It's been over 24 hours, and the nation is still reeling from the tragedy that unfolded yesterday in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. As is often the case, the NBA leads on societal issues.

Before last night's Western Conference playoff game, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned speech. He aired out his frustrations and begged our elected leaders to enact legislation to prevent mass shootings. This morning we covered how Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young echoed the message on Twitter.

Earlier this morning, Los Angeles Lakers forward and face of the league, LeBron James, shared a photo of the victims from yesterday's horrific events. As you can see in the original post above, James said, "To heavens above, PLEASE protect and watch over our leaders of the future MORE!"

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kevin Huerter quickly shared James' post on his Instagram story. Additionally, like his teammate Young, Huerter voiced his support for Kerr's comments from yesterday. Huerter added, "I mean he's 100p right."

Kevin Huerter agrees with Steve Kerr's comments regarding school safety. @kevin_huerter

Of course, the topic of gun control is controversial and politically polarizing. Plus, some fans want professional athletes to "shut up and dribble." Personally, I'm glad the NBA (especially Hawks players) are demanding change from our elected officials.

This is also another reminder of the character of the Hawks' players. Say what you will about some of their shortcomings on the court, but they are A-1 off the court. We couldn't have a better group of guys to support. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Trae Young Discusses Luka, Ben Simmons, & Knicks Fans