Hawks News: Rapper Quavo Shared Stories on Trae Young and Bet on 76ers Series

If New York City is the cradle of rap music, then Atlanta has since become the mansion. The relationship between the city and its musicians is unbreakable. That's one of the reasons why the Hawks get nothing but chart-toppers to perform at State Farm Arena during games.

One of the cooler things to come from the alliance is the friendship between Migos' rapper Quavo and Hawks point guard Trae Young. Since 'Ice Trae' arrived in 2018, the Atlanta-based rap group and the prodigy point guard have gone out of their way to show each other love and respect.

In a stellar interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Quavo spoke on his friendship with the All-Star point guard. Rooks asked Quavo what it was like hanging out with Young:

"He good man, just coolin. He really just be chillin. He don't like to do too much. He just be coolin, trying to work"

Quavo went on to say:

"He in the 'A' to stay and we proud of him. It's just a good feeling when I see him out there; you know what I'm saying. Words can't even explain it, that's just my dog. So whenever he hoop, I be be feelinging like I'm hoopin."

The award-winning rapper went on to share stories about 'Lemmon Pepper Lou' Williams and a bet with Meek Mill on the Hawks/76ers Playoffs series.

The entire interview deserves a listen, and you can get to it by clicking here. Shout-out to Taylor Rooks for the great questions, and Quavo for always keeping it real with fans and media. With a few weeks left, the summer of Trae Young continues.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Weighs In on Drake's New Album

Atlanta Hawks Legend 'Iso Joe' Johnson Wins BIG3 MVP

Atlanta Hawks Qualify for Nike 'Earned Edition' Uniforms

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!