Hawks News: Rapper Quavo Shared Stories on Trae Young and Bet on 76ers Series

September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
Search
Rapper Quavo Discussed Trae Young and Massive Bet on Hawks Playoffs Series
Publish date:

Rapper Quavo Discussed Trae Young and Massive Bet on Hawks Playoffs Series

The Migos frontman shared stories about Trae Young and his Hawks fandom.
Author:

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Migos frontman shared stories about Trae Young and his Hawks fandom.

If New York City is the cradle of rap music, then Atlanta has since become the mansion. The relationship between the city and its musicians is unbreakable. That's one of the reasons why the Hawks get nothing but chart-toppers to perform at State Farm Arena during games.

One of the cooler things to come from the alliance is the friendship between Migos' rapper Quavo and Hawks point guard Trae Young. Since 'Ice Trae' arrived in 2018, the Atlanta-based rap group and the prodigy point guard have gone out of their way to show each other love and respect.

In a stellar interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Quavo spoke on his friendship with the All-Star point guard. Rooks asked Quavo what it was like hanging out with Young:

"He good man, just coolin. He really just be chillin. He don't like to do too much. He just be coolin, trying to work"

Quavo went on to say:

"He in the 'A' to stay and we proud of him. It's just a good feeling when I see him out there; you know what I'm saying. Words can't even explain it, that's just my dog. So whenever he hoop, I be be feelinging like I'm hoopin."

No image description

The award-winning rapper went on to share stories about 'Lemmon Pepper Lou' Williams and a bet with Meek Mill on the Hawks/76ers Playoffs series.

The entire interview deserves a listen, and you can get to it by clicking here. Shout-out to Taylor Rooks for the great questions, and Quavo for always keeping it real with fans and media. With a few weeks left, the summer of Trae Young continues.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Weighs In on Drake's New Album

Atlanta Hawks Legend 'Iso Joe' Johnson Wins BIG3 MVP

Atlanta Hawks Qualify for Nike 'Earned Edition' Uniforms

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Rapper Quavo celebrates with cheerleaders while holding the jersey of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (not pictured) after a victory against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Hawks News: Rapper Quavo Shared Stories on Trae Young and Bet on 76ers Series

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) motions skyward before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at State Farm Arena.
News

After 2021 NBA Playoffs Appearance, Atlanta Hawks Qualify for Nike 'Earned Edition' Uniforms

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) celebrates with guard Kevin Huerter
News

For the Atlanta Hawks to Win the Eastern Conference, Each Player Must Do This

Class of 2021 inductee Toni Kukoc speaks alongside presenters Michael Jordan and Jerry Reinsdorf during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement at MassMutual Center.
News

Remembering Hall of Famer Toni Kukoc's Time with Atlanta Hawks

Basketball courts along the Venice Beach Boardwalk
News

NBA News: More Outdoor Games a Possibility

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden
News

Trae Young Makes Epic Return to Madison Square Garden for WWE SmackDown

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dive for the ball
News

NBA 2K22 Player Ratings Leave Atlanta Hawks Fans Upset

The Atlanta Hawks bench huddles during a time out against the Orlando Magic
News

Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart Projections for 2021-2022 Season

Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) goes to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers
News

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Atlanta Hawks Agree to Non-Guaranteed Contract