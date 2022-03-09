Trae Young 1 is Bestseller on Adidas Website

Earning a signature sneaker with one of the most recognizable brands on the planet is one thing. But for it to become the most popular hoop shoe is a different level. Currently, the Adidas Trae Young 1 is the bestselling basketball shoe on the adidas website.

About 99% of NBA players never get a signature shoe, and for those lucky few, it often takes years for it to gain traction. Adidas has a star-studded cast of signature athletes, which includes James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Derrick Rose. Against all odds, Trae Young's shoe has become the best-selling performance basketball shoe on the adidas website.

If you read my work regularly, you know how strongly I feel about the Adidas Trae Young 1. The tech specs are second to none, which has made it a favorite among YouTube (or ShoeTube) personalities.

Additionally, the dazzling colorways tell heartfelt stories about family, music, and the city of Atlanta. If that's not enough to sell you on the shoe, the commercials give fans goosebumps that take hours to go away.

Everyone knows that sneakerheads are very picky about what they wear on their feet. The fact that the Adidas Trae Young 1 is a bestseller proves that this shoe is an instant classic. Personally, I can't wait to see what other tricks Young and the Three Stripes have up their sleeves for the rest of the season.

