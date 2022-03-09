Trae Young 1 is Bestseller on Adidas Website

Skip to main content
Trae Young 1 Bestselling Basketball Shoe for Adidas

Trae Young 1 Bestselling Basketball Shoe for Adidas

Trae Young hype is reaching new heights.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young hype is reaching new heights.

Earning a signature sneaker with one of the most recognizable brands on the planet is one thing. But for it to become the most popular hoop shoe is a different level. Currently, the Adidas Trae Young 1 is the bestselling basketball shoe on the adidas website.

Adidas Trae Young 1 is the best-selling basketball shoe on adidas website.

Adidas Trae Young 1 is the best-selling basketball shoe on adidas website.

About 99% of NBA players never get a signature shoe, and for those lucky few, it often takes years for it to gain traction. Adidas has a star-studded cast of signature athletes, which includes James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Derrick Rose. Against all odds, Trae Young's shoe has become the best-selling performance basketball shoe on the adidas website.

If you read my work regularly, you know how strongly I feel about the Adidas Trae Young 1. The tech specs are second to none, which has made it a favorite among YouTube (or ShoeTube) personalities. 

Additionally, the dazzling colorways tell heartfelt stories about family, music, and the city of Atlanta. If that's not enough to sell you on the shoe, the commercials give fans goosebumps that take hours to go away. 

Everyone knows that sneakerheads are very picky about what they wear on their feet. The fact that the Adidas Trae Young 1 is a bestseller proves that this shoe is an instant classic. Personally, I can't wait to see what other tricks Young and the Three Stripes have up their sleeves for the rest of the season.

Recommended For You

Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye' is Real

Adidas & Trae Young Honor Black Excellence

New Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorway Available Now

Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during the game against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young 1 is Bestseller on Adidas Website

By Pat Benson48 seconds ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Bucks: Game Day Information

By Pat Benson53 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looses control of the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) and center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Preview

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan questions referee Phenizee Ransom (70) about a call in the game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Fans on Team's Struggles

By Pat BensonMar 8, 2022
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Breaking Down Five Cade Cunningham Highlights from Pistons Win

By Pat BensonMar 8, 2022
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Detroit Pistons Beat Atlanta Hawks 113-110 in Overtime

By Pat BensonMar 7, 2022
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena
News

Bogdan Bogdanovic Named Kia 6th Man of the Month

By Pat BensonMar 7, 2022
Atlanta Haws 'Harry the Hawk' Limited NFT Collection
News

Atlanta Hawks Launch Limited NFT Collection

By Pat BensonMar 7, 2022