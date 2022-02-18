Trae Young Featured in New Adam Sandler Movie

Another day, another opportunity. With each passing day, Trae Young's profile only rises higher. Tonight, Young is getting his jersey retired at his Norman North High School. This weekend, the Atlanta Hawks point guard will be competing in his second NBA 3-Point Contest and starting for the second time in the All-Star Game.

If that wasn't enough, the 23-year-old appeared in a movie trailer that just dropped online moments ago. The Netflix movie Hustle is a self-described love letter to basketball written by comedy legend Adam Sandler and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

I had a sneaky suspicion this was in the works. Last summer, videos surfaced of Sandler getting some run in with Young and other NBA players. It coincided with the exact time and location of his filming for this movie. Check it out below.

So if you're keeping track of Young's list of accomplishments; two-time NBA All-Star, philanthropist, activist, movie star, and face of Adidas basketball. The national media can't keep discounting what Young is achieving on and off the basketball court. Atlanta is lucky to have such a generational talent, but they know and appreciate it. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

