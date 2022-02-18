Skip to main content
Trae Young Appears in Neflix Movie 'Hustle'

Trae Young Appears in Neflix Movie 'Hustle'

Add movie star to the list of Young's accomplishments.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Add movie star to the list of Young's accomplishments.

Another day, another opportunity. With each passing day, Trae Young's profile only rises higher. Tonight, Young is getting his jersey retired at his Norman North High School. This weekend, the Atlanta Hawks point guard will be competing in his second NBA 3-Point Contest and starting for the second time in the All-Star Game.

If that wasn't enough, the 23-year-old appeared in a movie trailer that just dropped online moments ago. The Netflix movie Hustle is a self-described love letter to basketball written by comedy legend Adam Sandler and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

I had a sneaky suspicion this was in the works. Last summer, videos surfaced of Sandler getting some run in with Young and other NBA players. It coincided with the exact time and location of his filming for this movie. Check it out below.

So if you're keeping track of Young's list of accomplishments; two-time NBA All-Star, philanthropist, activist, movie star, and face of Adidas basketball. The national media can't keep discounting what Young is achieving on and off the basketball court. Atlanta is lucky to have such a generational talent, but they know and appreciate it. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Adidas Trae Young 1 'BHM' Out Now

Trae Young's Leadership Extends Beyond Basketball Court

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown at Hawks Media Day at held at PC&E.
Culture

Trae Young Featured in New Adam Sandler Movie

14 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
News

NBA 2K Decreases Trae Young's Overall Rating

17 hours ago
Oct 27, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks logo t-shirts await fans in their seats prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Philips Arena.
Culture

Q&A: Hawks Fan, Graphic Design Artist 'Dracodzns'

21 hours ago
Rapper Quavo celebrates with cheerleaders while holding the jersey of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (not pictured) after a victory against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
News

NBA 2K Adds Quavo to Atlanta Hawks

22 hours ago
Feb 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center.
News

Top Five Plays from Hawks Win Over Magic

Feb 17, 2022
Feb 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) defends during the second half at Amway Center.
News

Hawks Beat Magic 130-109

Feb 16, 2022
Mar 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NBA Hall of Fame player Dominique Wilkins talks with Atlanta Hawks staff before the Hawks' game against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena.
News

Dominique Wilkins Trolls Dunk Contest with Kanye Meme

Feb 16, 2022
Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) makes a move against Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Feb 16, 2022