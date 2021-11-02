Trae Young Teases Another New Colorway

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Trae Young Debuts Another New Colorway of Signature Shoe
    Publish date:

    Trae Young Debuts Another New Colorway of Signature Shoe

    Adidas is in their bag early in the season.
    Author:

    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Adidas is in their bag early in the season.

    It's early November, but Adidas and Trae Young are already in playoff mode. If you're a regular reader of ours, you know how much we cover the marketing campaign for the Adidas Trae Young 1 shoe and apparel collection. Since Young debuted the model in Madison Square during the playoffs series against the New York Knicks, he hasn't taken his foot off the pedal.

    After months of being teased with Atlanta-themed colorways, Young's first signature shoe was finally released to the public on October 1, 2021. It's no surprise that the hoop shoes flew off the shelves and sold out within minutes. They have received glowing reviews for their performance and have enjoyed one of the more memorable marketing campaigns for a basketball shoe in recent memory.

    While fans wait for the next release (the SO SO DEF collaboration colorways release this Friday) they were surprised with another Hawks-inspired colorway on Young's feet last night. Check out what Adidas cooked up in the tweet from SLAM below:

    It goes without saying that Young cooked in this red hot colorway. The Hawks won, and he finished with 26 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds. Pretty soon, we are going to need Adidas to design an All-Star colorway.

    No image description

    We are only seven games into the season, and there are already too many colorways to count, which is a good kind of problem. Let's hope this colorway gets a general release and isn't a player exclusive. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

    Trae Young Gifts Fan Game-Worn Shoes

    Adidas Trae Young Promo Eerily Similar to Old Kobe Bryant Commercial

    Hawks Unveil New Uniforms, Court

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) prepares for a game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.
    Culture

    Trae Young Teases Another New Colorway

    just now
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against the Washington Wizards in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks, Wizards Make NBA History at Foul Line

    3 hours ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after a made basket against the Washington Wizards in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks Outlast Wizards 118-111

    15 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Santi Aldama (7) defends during the first half at FedExForum.
    News

    Hawks Guard Lou Williams "Probably" Retiring After Season

    21 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena.
    News

    Wizards vs. Hawks: Everything You Must Know

    23 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 Nike City Edition
    Culture

    Atlanta Hawks Unveil New Uniforms, Court

    Nov 1, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the field before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at SunTrust Park.
    Culture

    Hawks Players Support Atlanta Braves at World Series

    Nov 1, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) pass around Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Capital One Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Preview

    Nov 1, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
    News

    Cam Reddish is Atlanta Hawks Failsafe

    Oct 31, 2021