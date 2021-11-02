Trae Young Teases Another New Colorway

It's early November, but Adidas and Trae Young are already in playoff mode. If you're a regular reader of ours, you know how much we cover the marketing campaign for the Adidas Trae Young 1 shoe and apparel collection. Since Young debuted the model in Madison Square during the playoffs series against the New York Knicks, he hasn't taken his foot off the pedal.

After months of being teased with Atlanta-themed colorways, Young's first signature shoe was finally released to the public on October 1, 2021. It's no surprise that the hoop shoes flew off the shelves and sold out within minutes. They have received glowing reviews for their performance and have enjoyed one of the more memorable marketing campaigns for a basketball shoe in recent memory.

While fans wait for the next release (the SO SO DEF collaboration colorways release this Friday) they were surprised with another Hawks-inspired colorway on Young's feet last night. Check out what Adidas cooked up in the tweet from SLAM below:

It goes without saying that Young cooked in this red hot colorway. The Hawks won, and he finished with 26 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds. Pretty soon, we are going to need Adidas to design an All-Star colorway.

We are only seven games into the season, and there are already too many colorways to count, which is a good kind of problem. Let's hope this colorway gets a general release and isn't a player exclusive. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

