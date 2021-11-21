Trae Young Debuts New Colorway of Signature Shoe

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Trae Young Debuts 'Snakeskin' Adidas Shoes
    Publish date:

    Last night we saw a slick new colorway of Trae Young's signature shoe.
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The slippery colorway first appeared online a few weeks ago. But last night, we finally got to see it up close and personal. During the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets, Trae Young debuted the 'Snakeskin' colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1.

    Another banger from Young and Adidas. At this point, we've lost count of how many colorways there are of Young's signature shoes with Adidas. What we do know is they are still flying off shelves, and the marketing campaign has not missed.

    Although this is just speculation, the snakeskin colorway seems like another nod to the late, great Kobe Bryant. Last month, Young and Adidas dropped a hype video that was eerily similar to an old Kobe Bryant commercial.

    It's such an exciting time to be a fan of Young, the Hawks, and the NBA. Soak it in because players of his caliber and character don't come around very often. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

    The shoe of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the court during the game against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena.
