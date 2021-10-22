With each passing week, the hype only grows for Trae Young's first signature shoe - the adidas Trae Young 1. On October 1, the two launch colorways sold out within minutes of being online. Now while we wait for more colorways to be released in the near future, we are watching the prodigy point guard's every move.

Last night before the Hawks dismantled the Mavericks 113-87, Young was already in his bag. While watching warmups, the first thing I noticed was the never-before-seen colorway on his feet. Check out my picture below.

The unreleased Hawks-colorway continues the theme of celebrating the city that drafted him - and in his words "changed my life." Adidas and Young have not missed with his first signature shoe. Everything from the technology to the marketing has been spot on. Earlier this week, adidas Basketball tweeted out a promo for Young which looked eerily similar to an old Kobe Bryant commercial.

It's such an exciting time if you're a Hawks fan, sneakerhead, or just an Atlanta resident. Young is ascending into superstardom, and we are all along for the ride. Who knows what other tricks adidas and Young have up their sleeve. We can expect plenty more releases, and perhaps even some Oklahoma-inspired colorways.

If you're a hoops fan, you must find a way to watch the Hawks in person this season. They are a legitimate championship contender, and their point guard should finally get the recognition he deserves. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

