Trae Young Gifts Game-Worn Shoes to 'Coming 2 America' Actor

Our guy Trae Young is a certified superstar. Between the commercials and movie appearances, he also manages to play basketball at the highest level in the NBA. Following another stellar performance last night, Young made sure to pay respect to the ultra-talented performer, Rotimi.

Rotimi has starred in the television series 'Power' as well as the movie 'Coming 2 America.' Even though he's a New Jersey native, Rotimi appears to have excellent taste in teams to follow.

Worth noting, the shoes Young gave Rotimi were his signature pair - Adidas Trae Young 1. More specifically, it was the 'Black Excellence' colorway. Young's shoes are a best-seller on the Adidas website and show no signs of slowing down.

It's been awesome to watch Young ball out and then show love to fans of all ages. The Adidas Trae Young 1 will go down as one of the greatest first signature sneakers of all time. Hats off to adidas and Young for doing it so big.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Shows Love to OKC Fans

Adidas Trae Young 1 Best-Selling Shoe