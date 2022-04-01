Skip to main content
Trae Young Gifts Rotimi Game-Worn Shoes

Trae Young Gifts Rotimi Game-Worn Shoes

Game respects game.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Game respects game.

Our guy Trae Young is a certified superstar. Between the commercials and movie appearances, he also manages to play basketball at the highest level in the NBA. Following another stellar performance last night, Young made sure to pay respect to the ultra-talented performer, Rotimi.

Rotimi has starred in the television series 'Power' as well as the movie 'Coming 2 America.' Even though he's a New Jersey native, Rotimi appears to have excellent taste in teams to follow. 

Worth noting, the shoes Young gave Rotimi were his signature pair - Adidas Trae Young 1. More specifically, it was the 'Black Excellence' colorway. Young's shoes are a best-seller on the Adidas website and show no signs of slowing down.

It's been awesome to watch Young ball out and then show love to fans of all ages. The Adidas Trae Young 1 will go down as one of the greatest first signature sneakers of all time. Hats off to adidas and Young for doing it so big.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Shows Love to OKC Fans

Adidas Trae Young 1 Best-Selling Shoe

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young Gifts Game-Worn Shoes to 'Coming 2 America' Actor

By Pat Benson56 seconds ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after an alley oop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Postseason Picture

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Takeaways from Hawks 131-107 Win Over Cavaliers

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and center Clint Capela (15) box out Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Cleveland Cavaliers 131-107

By Pat Benson12 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes his way to the bench as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.
News

Trae Young Helped Off Floor After Non-Contact Injury

By Pat Benson14 hours ago
(L to R: Trae Young, Ella Collier (Jason Collier’s daughter, Hawks VP of Basketball Development Jon Babul)
News

Trae Young Awarded Jason Collier Memorial Trophy for 21-22 Season

By Pat Benson14 hours ago
Rapper Quavo celebrates with cheerleaders while holding the jersey of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (not pictured) after a victory against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Hawks Celebrating 'Quavo Night' During Nets Game

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Feb 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a move against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Cavaliers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 31, 2022