Trae Young Responds to Cam Reddish Photoshopped Tweet

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Trae Young Reacts To Cam Reddish Photoshop
    Publish date:

    Trae Young Reacts To Cam Reddish Photoshop

    The Hawks point guard didn't like seeing his teammate in a Lakers jersey.
    Author:

    © Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

    If Fast and Furious taught us anything, you don't turn your back on family. The Hawks are a tight-knit group that moves as one. Whether it's a birthday party or a baseball game, most of the time, they attend events together. So as you could imagine, they don't appreciate the trade rumors that swirl during the season.

    Since draft night, Cam Reddish's name has been loosely linked to various trade rumors. There is a lot to like about the 6'8 wing, so naturally, fans campaign to get him on their team. This afternoon, as the Hawks prepare to play the Wizards, the team's leader took time out of his busy schedule to shoot down a viral tweet.

    As you can see, Trae Young quickly dismissed a photoshop of Reddish in a Lakers jersey standing next to LeBron James. Whenever asked about Reddish, Young offers glowing praise. The third-year player is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Not bad timing when he is eligible for a contract extension next summer.

    No image description

    We will continue to hear a lot of trade rumors that involve players from the Hawks young core (recently ranked the best in the NBA). But, at least we know the team's floor general has their back and is committed to building a championship contender organically right here in Atlanta, Georgia. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    Cam Reddish Highlights Through Three Games

    Five Realistic Goals for Cam Reddish

    Trae Young Gives Fan Game-Worn Adidas Shoe

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a foul call during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
    Culture

    Trae Young Responds to Cam Reddish Photoshopped Tweet

    just now
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is guarded by Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Wizards: Everything You Must Know

    3 hours ago
    Washington Wizards center Alex Len (27) gets fouled from behind by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Preview

    6 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center.
    News

    Hawks Narrowly Escape New Orleans with 102-99 Win

    17 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) blocks the lay up attempt pt by New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Pelicans: Everything You Must Know

    Oct 27, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview

    Oct 27, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates with forward Cam Reddish (22) during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Top Cam Reddish Plays Through Three Games

    Oct 26, 2021
    Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    Culture

    Trae Young Gives Fan Game-Worn, Unreleased Adidas Shoes

    Oct 26, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) high fives guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young, John Collins Too Much for Pistons. Hawks Win 122-104.

    Oct 25, 2021