Trae Young Responds to Cam Reddish Photoshopped Tweet

If Fast and Furious taught us anything, you don't turn your back on family. The Hawks are a tight-knit group that moves as one. Whether it's a birthday party or a baseball game, most of the time, they attend events together. So as you could imagine, they don't appreciate the trade rumors that swirl during the season.

Since draft night, Cam Reddish's name has been loosely linked to various trade rumors. There is a lot to like about the 6'8 wing, so naturally, fans campaign to get him on their team. This afternoon, as the Hawks prepare to play the Wizards, the team's leader took time out of his busy schedule to shoot down a viral tweet.

As you can see, Trae Young quickly dismissed a photoshop of Reddish in a Lakers jersey standing next to LeBron James. Whenever asked about Reddish, Young offers glowing praise. The third-year player is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Not bad timing when he is eligible for a contract extension next summer.

We will continue to hear a lot of trade rumors that involve players from the Hawks young core (recently ranked the best in the NBA). But, at least we know the team's floor general has their back and is committed to building a championship contender organically right here in Atlanta, Georgia. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

