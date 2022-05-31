First Sighting of Adidas Trae Young 2 Sneakers

Skip to main content
Trae Young Teases Newest Adidas Shoes

The Atlanta Hawks point guard is trying to keep his next shoes a secret.

Ok, it's happening. Everybody stay calm. Today we received our first look (kind of) at the Adidas Trae Young 2. The All-NBA point guard was working out in his home gym back at Norma, Oklahoma - no surprise there. But he was doing it in the next installment of his signature sneaker with Adidas.

Thanks to Naveen Thavathiru (@nav.visuals) on Instagram, we see Young working out in a black and white pair of shoes that are heavily blurred. Nav even included the texts from Young asking to conceal the unreleased shoes. Blast.

But it's alright because we will see leaked images and eventually official images soon enough. Last week was the anniversary of Young debuting the Adidas Trae Young 1 in Madison Square Garden during the first round playoff series against the New York Knicks. To commemorate the occasion, I ranked the top 25 colorways of the Adidas Trae Young 1.

Despite Young wearing them in May 2021, they didn't hit the shelves until October 2021. Then Adidas slowly rolled out one colorway at a time as they quickly became a best-seller online. So fans will definitely get to see the shoes well before they are able to purchase them.

If I had to guess, Young will break them out at the Drew League in Los Angeles, California this summer. The summer pro-am basketball league is a magnet for hoopers every summer. Young played there in 2019 and tweeted about possibly returning following today's announcement that Adidas was sponsoring the event.

This is big news on AllHawks.com, and we will cover it like the Watergate Hearings. So stay locked for breaking news on Trae Young and, of course, the Atlanta Hawks all summer long.

