The mark Kobe Bryant left on the basketball world will be felt for the rest of human history. The late-great is especially influential with the current generation of players. One of whom is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

As you can see in the tweet above, Young worked out yesterday in a shirt with Bryant's face on the front and a list of his accomplishments on the back. The garment is from a company called "Brand Seen," and you can purchase the same shirt for $55 online.

Before Kobe and his daughter Gianna's untimely passing, they attended two Hawks games during the 2019-20 NBA season. Gianna even called Young her favorite player. Since January 26, 2020, Young has left his tribute to Bryant pinned to the top of his Twitter page and gone out of his way to pay respect to 'The Black Mamba' every chance he gets.

In addition to wearing shirts and hoodies that pay tribute to Bryant, Young also gave nods to Bryant with his footwear. The Adidas Trae Young 1 has had over 25 colorways, including one that featured a snakeskin pattern. Additionally, Young's first commercial with Adidas was quite similar to an old commercial Bryant had when he was with the German company.

While Atlanta's front office works on upgrading the roster, Young continues to work on improving his already stellar game. We will keep you updated on everything the All-NBA point guard does this offseason. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

