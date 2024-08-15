2024 NBA Schedule Release: Five Games to Circle on Atlanta's 2024-2025 Schedule
The 2024-2025 NBA schedule has officially been released and every game until next April has been scheduled.
The Hawks are going to open the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 23rd at home and that should be a favorable game for the Hawks. Brooklyn is projected to be one of the worst teams in the league and this is a great opportunity for the Hawks to start the year with a win.
Some other notable dates for Atlanta include a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 2nd (Dejounte Murray's first game back in Atlanta), a New Year's day game in Denver against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, and a game against the Knicks on MLK day in January. Atlanta is not going to host a game on MLK day and instead will travel to New York to face the Knicks.
The Hawks are only going to have two nationally televised games this season, both games against the Spurs. One will be broadcast on TNT and the other will be on ESPN. Atlanta will also have six games broadcast on NBATV.
Here are the five games that I am circling for the Hawks upcoming season.
1. vs Brooklyn, Oct. 23rd (1st game of the year)
While the Nets are not the most glamorous team to open a season against, it is a home game and it will be the first chance to see this new look Atlanta team. Guys like Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels are going to make their Hawks debuts and will do so in front of the home crowd.
2. vs New Orleans, Dec. 2nd (Dejounte Murray's return to Atlanta)
This was an easy choice. After being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, Dejounte Murray is going to be back in Atlanta fairly quickly in the NBA season. It will be on Monday, Dec. 2nd when Murray makes his first trip back to Atlanta to play the Hawks. Atlanta does play New Orleans on the road
3. At New York, Jan. 20th (MLK Day Game)
I want to start by saying that the fact the NBA did not give the Hawks a home game for MLK day is horrible and the Hawks should be playing this game at home like they have been doing for the past few years. This is an interesting game though just on its own merits as the Knicks are supposed to be one of the big contenders in the Eastern Conference this season.
4. vs Boston, Nov. 4th (First matchup with the Celtics)
Boston is the favorite to repeat as NBA Champions and the Hawks will see plenty of them early in the season due to them both being in the same NBA Cup group. This will be the first chance we will get to see the Hawks matchup with the defending champions (who will be without Kristaps Porzingis early in the year).
5. Six game road trip, 12/29-1/9 (longest road trip of the year)
I am cheating here a bit, but I always look out for when the Hawks hit the road for prolonged stretches in the season and this is the longest road trip for them. They start in Toronto then head to Denver, Los Angeles to play the Lakers and Clippers, Utah, and the wrap it up in Phoenix.