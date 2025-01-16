2025 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks Land Uconn Star + A Talented Center Prospect in Latest Mock
The 2025 NBA Draft is still a long way away and prospects are still making their case to be drafted in the lottery and we don't know where teams will be picking. The Hawks have an interesting draft situation coming up. They are without their own draft picks right now, but they could have as many as two picks in the 2025 draft. They own the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected pick right now and own the Kings first-round pick (top-12 protected). The King's recent surge in the standings has helped the Hawks and it is possible they end up with two first-round picks.
In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks select UConn forward Liam McNeeley with the 14th pick (Kings pick) and Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the 21st pick (Lakers pick). The Hawks also own the Minnesota Timberwolves 2nd round pick (46th overall) and Wasserman projects the Hawks to select UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg.
14. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Liam McNeeley (Connecticut, SF/PF)
Size: 6'7", 210 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparisons: Keegan Murray
"An ankle injury will cost Liam McNeeley weeks, but it will also highlight the missed impact of low-usage shotmaking and play-finishing. Connecticut needed it during its loss to Villanova on Wednesday.
McNeeley has a special knack for scoring within an offense's flow, mostly due to his transition shooting, off-ball movement and ability to take advantage of mismatches and space attacking as a pick-and-roll ball-handler."
21. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Thomas Sorber (Georgetown, C)
Position: C
Size: 6'10", 255 lbs
Age: 18
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparison: Onyeka Okongwu
"Thomas Sorber's post skill, defensive presence and bonus passing have consistently stood out during Georgetown games. There haven't been many that he didn't impact in some way.
And while scouts likely wish he was taller or more reliable with his mid-range shot and three-ball, there is still an attractive, realistic outcome where Sorber develops into a rotation big who's valued for play-finishing, interior scoring, rebounding, rim protection and the ability to operate as a top-of-the-key setup man hitting cutters and making high-low entry passes."
46. Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB, SF/PF)
Size: 6'9", 240 lbs
Age: 20
Nationality: USA
Pro comparison: Jalen Slawson
"Yaxel Lendeborg combined for 47 points, 23 boards, 15 assists and four blocks over UAB's last wins. He's filling up box scores with the versatility to handle and attack, score around the basket and make quick passing reads for a 6'9" forward.
Shooting holds him back, but he's looked capable when confident enough to attempt a three (11-of-32), and he's shown he can impact games in other ways with some creation, finishing, offensive rebounding, vision and defensive playmaking."
Backup point guard, backup power forward, and center are likely to be the positions that the Hawks target in this upcoming draft. The center position is a bit of a mystery for the Hawks going forward. Both Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr are being mentioned in trade talks leading up to the deadline and they are on expiring deals. Onyeka Okongwu is signed long-term, but he has not proven to be a high-level starter yet. Landry Fields and the rest of the front office have to figure out what to do at this position moving forward and a player like Sorber is certainly an option if the Hawks are going to be picking in this range. McNeeley and Sorber have been popular players mocked to the Hawks and both fit the profile of the players the Hawks need on this team.
