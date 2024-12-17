2025 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks Land UConn Star In Latest Mock
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the surprises in the NBA this season and are contending for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They have won seven of their last nine games and made a run to the NBA Cup Semifinals before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. Their talented young core of Jalen Johnson, Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher looks like they could be the cornerstones for this franchise for years to come and how they go about adding to this team, whether through trades or through the upcoming draft is going to be something to watch.
The 2025 NBA Draft is still a long ways away and prospects are still making their case to be drafted in the lottery and we don't know where teams will be picking. The Hawks have an interesting draft situation coming up. They are without their own draft picks right now, but they could have as many as two picks in the 2025 draft. They own the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected pick right now and own the Kings first-round pick (top-12 protected). With the way the Lakers are playing, it is not out of the realm of possibility that they could own a top-ten pick, though there is a long way to go. Right now, the Lakers pick would give the Hawks a lottery pick at No. 14, but who would they take?
In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, he has the Hawks taking a talented young forward from UConn:
14. Liam McNeeley
Team: Connecticut
Position: SF
Size: 6'7", 210 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparisons: Keegan Murray
"Shotmaking will be Liam McNeeley's moneymaker at the next level, but against Gonzaga on Saturday, he was able to show the other ways and sets he can score out of.
He finished with 27 points, with only six coming from behind the arc. Though not a high-level creator, he proved he can be effective handling in ball-screen situations and using his size, timing and touch inside the arc. Otherwise, he's at his best finding space behind the arc for transition threes or running off screens without the ball to free himself up.
With an easy-fit skill set and clear intangibles such as toughness and competitiveness, the interest in McNeeley figures to be widespread."
This would be an interesting fit for Atlanta. McNeeley is currently averaging 13.6 PPG in 11 games for the Huskies this season and shooting 42% from the field and 34% from three.
Center might be a bigger position need (Clint Capela and Larry Nance are expiring deals), but this is not supposed to be a strong center draft. McNeeley would make a lot of sense, but he is a guy that I could see rising in this draft due to his talent.
Right now, it is probably too early to be thinking about the draft, but if things keep trending the way they are trending with Atlanta and the Lakers, the Hawks could be a playoff team that ends up getting a lottery pick to add to their young core of talent.
