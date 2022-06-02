Al Horford Praises Old Atlanta Hawks Coaching Staff

Skip to main content
Al Horford Praises Lakers Coach Darvin Ham

Al Horford Praises Lakers Coach Darvin Ham

Hawks fans are still upset about Horford leaving Atlanta.

Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks fans are still upset about Horford leaving Atlanta.

Most of the basketball world was happy to see Al Horford finally make it to the NBA Finals. No active player had logged more games without reaching the Finals than the Boston Celtics center. The reason I say most, and not every is because a large swath of Hawks fans are still mad about Horford's exit from Atlanta in 2016.

Not only did the Hawks lose Horford, but eventually, their 60-win juggernaut fell apart. To make matters worse, they let one of the best coaching staff ever assembled slip away as well. Just this past week, former Hawks assistant coach Darvin Ham was hired to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.

As you can see in the tweet above, Horford had nothing but praise for Ham's coaching style when the two worked together in Atlanta. The 35-year-old specifically mentioned Ham's defensive knowledge. 

Ouch - the Hawks ranked in the bottom-five of the league in defensive rating this season. Meanwhile, the teams with the two best defensive ratings in the regular season are preparing to play each other in Game One of the NBA Finals tonight.

Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford (15) hugs teammate guard Jamal Crawford (11) in the final seconds of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 100-88.

Jamal Crawford recently shared the fondest memory from his career.

Even though most Hawks fans are understandably salty about losing Horford to their rival. They still reminisce on those Hawks teams as some of their favorite squads. If not for LeBron James, they could have easily made it to the NBA Finals.

Luckily, the Hawks have a generational talent in point guard Trae Young. I'm confident that as long as Young is in a Hawks uniform, they will be a championship contender. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

How 2013 Hawks Coaching Staff Got Away

Interview: Mike Bibby on NBA Life

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford (15) dribbles against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Hornets 87-76.
News

Al Horford Praises Old Atlanta Hawks Coaching Staff

By Pat Benson17 seconds ago
Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena.
News

Hawks Could Shake Up 2022 NBA Draft with Trade

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins center Clint Capela (15) and guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Trae Young (11) react after the Hawks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena.
News

Ranking Atlanta Hawks Untouchable Players

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) controls the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Work Out Six Players Ahead of NBA Draft

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Josiah Johnson shares thoughts on Twitter, NBA, and career.
Culture

Josiah Johnson on NBA, Twitter, and Creative Projects

By Pat Benson16 hours ago
Jalen Williams participates during the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Jalen Williams

By Olivier DumontJun 1, 2022
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans following the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Culture

First Sighting of Adidas Trae Young 2 Sneakers

By Pat BensonMay 31, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, left, talks with assistant coach Darvin Ham during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum.
News

Remembering Atlanta Hawks Coaches That Got Away

By Pat BensonMay 31, 2022